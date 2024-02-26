Galaxy Ring at MWC: You Can See It, But You Can't Wear It!

Samsung is not unveiling the Galaxy Ring at MWC in Barcelona. Yes, I saw it. In fact, everyone who passed through Samsung's booth at the fair would have seen it. However, they won't be able to touch it or obtain any in-depth information about it. Why? Samsung is applying the same secretive approach we all observed when the company released its first Galaxy Z Fold.

The Galaxy Ring is displayed in an aquarium at Samsung's booth in Hall 3. This highlights the significant buzz surrounding this device. There are three different variants: black, gold, and silver, each in separate boxes and displayed in a manner that allows us to see the nine different sizes, which I personally found quite exciting.

The thing with smart rings is that they are size-dependent wearables, which can't use adjustable bands like smartwatches. So, seeing a variety of sizes at the Samsung aquarium leaves me full of hope for these non-invasive health trackers.

The Samsung Ring is supposed to be released in a variety of sizes, which makes it suitable for more people. / © nextpit

However, to be honest, I can't even tell you if this is still a prototype or the real deal. In terms of design, though, with the Galaxy Z Fold models, Samsung didn't change much from the aquarium model to the one released in 2019.

The Samsung smart rings are displayed in three different aquariums at MWC in gold, black, and silver. / © nextpit

Yesterday, while at the Amazfit event at MWC, I saw their Amazfit Ring as well, and it's huge. The funny part, though, was that it was too big for my index finger and too small for my colleague's index finger. I'm not sure if Amazfit would offer a variety of sizes for their contender—I hope so.

Another thing I learned yesterday is that smart rings are also gaining popularity. At the Amazfit keynote, the company's marketing manager, Dominik Walknowski, shared that he never expected so many people to be interested in their smart ring, and they were caught by surprise.

The Amazfit Ring is also not yet in the market, however, it wasn't inside an aquarium at the MWC 2024. / © nextpit

Thinking about that, and also about the reaction of people to Samsung's aquarium at MWC, my feeling is that people are used to quantifying themselves using wearables like smartwatches and they want something less invasive and sleeker. I know that I do.

I just published my first impressions on the OnePlus Watch 2 today, and I've been using it to sleep and I must say that it's not comfortable at all. Also, my Apple Watch Series 9 isn't. In fact, none of the smartwatches are—not even the Pixel Watch 2, which is "petite".

Samsung has a history of creating buzz around new form factors, and it's apparently doing it again. / © nextpit

Considering that sleep is gaining the attention it deserves in the longevity and wellness areas, I'm betting all my money that if Samsung (and yes, Apple) makes them beautiful and accessible pieces of technology, these devices could be the next big thing—especially if augmented reality turns out to be something concrete in the next few years.

So yes, I saw the Galaxy Ring, and I'm really curious to see this device enter the market, available in different sizes and delivering a plethora of features. However, at the moment, it remains inaccessible to us, displayed there in its aquarium.

Finally, Samsung claims the Ring is their most significant innovation in a tiny package, making it comfy to wear all day, every day. They also say the Galaxy Ring will give people a brand-new, easier way to manage their daily health routines. Those are some big promises!

nextpit has a close meeting with the Samsung product team tomorrow, and we are considering the opportunity to not only see the Galaxy Ring but also touch it and discuss its features. However, take this with a grain of salt—as we are.