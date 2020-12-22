Galaxy Buds Pro: App analysis reveals new features of the upcoming headphones

If you have been keeping track of Samsung-related news of late, chances are high you already know the upcoming Galaxy Buds Pro. While the design of the device has already been leaked several times, what we did not until recently were the rest of the features. Today, however, thanks to Samsung's own app, we have more insight on what to expect from these upcoming true-wireless headphones.

It happens time and again that companies leave hints about still-future hardware in their publicly available apps and don't protect them sufficiently from curious users. That's exactly what has happened with an app from Samsung. In case you were wondering, the app in question here is Samsung's app that used used to control its wireless headphones.

As seen in the images below, the app not only confirms the how the Galaxy Buds Pro looks, we also know that Samsung will actually call it the by the same name. The screenshots also hint at features like advanced ANC control, voice recognition for calls, and 3D audio.

Some of these features weren't previously available on the Galaxy Buds+ or the Galaxy Buds Live.

App leak: here's what the Galaxy Buds Pro controls look like

Samsung's designers have apparently taken inspiration from Apple's AirPods Pro interface for the controls and have also incorporated a three-stage-selection feature for the ANC toggle. This option lets you enable or disable Active Noise Cancelling but also adds another option for listening to the Ambient Sound if you wish.

This is what the interface of the leaked app looks like / © Samsung via Tim Schneeberger

Ambient Sound is used to send external sounds from the built-in microphones directly into the user's ear. In this ambient mode, users are thus not completely disconnected from the outside world and can still react to important events.

Galaxy Buds Pro with voice detection and 3D audio

Completely new for the Galaxy Buds Pro would be the integration of voice detection. If the headphones detect that you are talking to someone, the volume of the playback currently in progress is automatically reduced. At the same time, the aforementioned "ambient sound" mode would also be activated so you can hear the other person's responses. If no conversation is detected for a user-selectable 5, 10 or 15 seconds, the system automatically deactivates again. Alternatively, one of the earbuds can also be tapped for this purpose.

Some other features spotted in Samsung's app. / © Samsung via Tim Schneeberger

Another new feature is what Samsung calls "3D audio for videos", which is reminiscent of Apple's "Spatial Audio" that you can use with the AirPods Pro and AirPods Max since iOS 14. Here, the headphones create a surround sound that promises a better experience when watching movies. The prerequisite for Samsung's 3D audio, according to the leaked app, is to use the Galaxy Buds Pro in conjunction with a Samsung smartphone running Android 11.

The date for the unveiling of the Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro is currently rumored to be January 14, 2021. This is because Samsung is also expected to unveil the new models of its Galaxy S21 series here. What do you think of the enhanced features of the in-ear headphones? A reason for a change or just nice extras?

The article image shows the Galaxy Buds+.