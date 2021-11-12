Free instead of $0.99: Fight alongside greek gods in this strategy game

I am a huge strategy fan, and i could not help it this week and present to you another strategy game. So, If you want to take a small taste from action movies like Troy or 300, then this game is for you.

TL;DR

Trojan War Premium: Legend of Sparta is free for the next 4 days on the Play Store.

The original price was $0.99.

An excellent strategy game by any sense.

BUT a lot of data is collected from the users, be aware.

If you count more than a couple of decades in your mortal body, then you have probably spent hours playing games like Stick War Legacy. The years have passed but the formula remains as addicting as it was back then. Trojan War Premium: Legend of Sparta, brings the best from this era, and combines them with new features in an ancient Greek setting.

I would say that the game is so addicting that even with its dubious advertisement implementation i kept on playing.

Why you should try Trojan War Premium: Legend of Sparta.

At least Homer would not be able to see the Advertisements/ © NextPit

Trojan War Premium: Legend of Sparta has a lot going on for a simple Stick War clone. The graphics are gorgeous and well polished, the UI elements are also nicely done while it also offers a wide gamut of content and missions.

In the single player campaign you get to help the Achaeans, conquer the city of Troy. Through the series of missions, you get to unlock new units and abilities that help you in the battlefield.

The graphics are gorgeous! / © NextPit

When you are in the battlefield the tried formula comes into play. You hire "hunters" that collect resources for you that can then be used to build troops with different skills, stats and abilities. Swordsmen for example are expendable and quick to make, while Hoplites act as tanks that absorb damage from the enemies.

It is a real shame, because the only downside to the game -and it is a big one-, is the ads. There are advertisements after every battle that take away a big part of the good experience the game offers.

A less visible issue comes in the terms of challenge, since the first levels will feel extremely easy for experienced players and upping the difficulty can only do so much. Do not worry though, after all the units are unlocked the battles really get difficult!

Will Trojan War Premium: Legend of Sparta respect my privacy?

Unfortunately the App is admittedly on the worse side.. I mean, the developer is literally called MegaAds Games. With a quick research we could not find a privacy policy which is problematic at least.

Looking into it further, we checked the exodus privacy platform for trackers and permissions. As one would expect from a company that focuses on advertisement analytics, the game includes 10 (?!) trackers and another 10 permissions. The permissions seem to be in line with the features but the trackers are a big minus, especially in such a well polished and fun game. Consider yourself warned.

Are you interested in mobile strategy games? Let us know in the comments bellow!