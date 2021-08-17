Free instead of $2,99: This dictation app travels into the past

Have you never heard of Snipback? It's a dictation app that can travel back in time, so to speak. If something exciting came up during a chat or an interview, you can save the conversation retroactively. Now it's free again instead of $2,99.

Do you have to record conversations for work and are tired of searching for relevant information in long recordings afterwards? Then you should download SnipBack to your mobile phone, the clever dictation app is currently free!

The developers of SnipBack came up with an interesting feature. When SnipBack is running, it listens in the background. If you hear any interesting information in the conversation, you tap a button and the app virtually travels back in time. It then starts recording there and saves from 10 seconds up to 5 minutes with a single touch. This concept is well received in Google Play Store!

SnipBack with 4.4 stars in the Google Play Store

Normally, for the ad-free pro version of SnipBack you would have to pay $2,99. Despite the high cost for a dictation app, the application was rated with 4.4 stars in the Google Play Store. The clever functions are the most popular among reviews, but the very good audio quality of the recordings is also praised.

The Italian-based developer, Cosmic Pie Design, reassures in its privacy information that no user data is collected and no registration is required to use the app. As for permissions, of course, the app must access your microphone and your memory.

SnipBack has a really simple design and even offers a darkmode! / © SnipBack / Screenshot: NextPit.com

If you still have concerns over privacy, you can also restrict the use to “only when the app is running. Also, did you know that there will be a whole new set of security features in Android 12 in the Privacy Dashboard? My colleague Camila Rinaldi gives you her first impression of the new operating system in the linked article.

