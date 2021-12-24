Free apps for Android & iOS: These Pro versions are currently free

As we do every week, NextPit brings you a selection of great deals on mobile apps and games for iOS and Android that are normally paid but are temporarily free on the Apple App Store and Google Play Store.

This list is updated weekly, with at least two weekly editions on Tuesday and Friday. Between publication and the time you are viewing this article, some apps may have reverted to paid status. Google Play Store promos on apps are easy enough to predict, but it's more complicated with App Store promos, since Apple doesn't specify how long the discount is valid.

Read also: How to install Google apps on the Amazon Fire tablet

Quick tip: Have you found an interesting app, but you can't really use it right now? Install the app anyway, then delete it from your device. This way, the app will become part of your app library, and you can install it again for free when you need it. A good way not to miss out on a short-lived promo.

Temporarily free Android apps on the Google Play Store

Free Android apps

Free Android games

Zombie Avengers ($0.99) : Take control of different Stickmen to protect humankind against the zombies in this side scrolling game.

: Take control of different Stickmen to protect humankind against the zombies in this side scrolling game. Message Quest ($1.49) : In this traditional point-and-click adventure, help the herald find the true hero of the story.

: In this traditional point-and-click adventure, help the herald find the true hero of the story. Manoir ($3.99) : Survive challenging stages in this old-school platformer.

: Survive challenging stages in this old-school platformer. oO ($0.99) : With minimalistic graphics and challenging gameplay, tap the screen to control the little dot and take it to the end of the level. PS. The same developer is also offering for free until Friday (24) the puzzle game PUSH.

: With minimalistic graphics and challenging gameplay, tap the screen to control the little dot and take it to the end of the level. PS. The same developer is also offering for free until Friday (24) the puzzle game PUSH. Cytus II ($1.99) : A rhythm game from the same creators of Deemo. Solve musical challenges to help uncover the mysteries of Cytus.

Temporarily free iOS apps in the Apple App Store

Free iOS apps

Orderly ($0.99 ) : Join the ranks of the ToDoists and organize tasks with features like cloud syncing, multiple ways to categorize and view your to-do list.

: Join the ranks of the ToDoists and organize tasks with features like cloud syncing, multiple ways to categorize and view your to-do list. Phone Drive ($3.99) : Already featured in past editions of this list, use your iPhone or iPad as wireless storage for your mac or Windows PC.

: Already featured in past editions of this list, use your iPhone or iPad as wireless storage for your mac or Windows PC. Shine - Sparkle Camera ($0.99) : Need to apply a cute look to your pictures? Try this app dedicated to adding a splash of shining effects.

: Need to apply a cute look to your pictures? Try this app dedicated to adding a splash of shining effects. Search Ace Pro ($0.99) : Turbocharge your web searches using several search tools simultaneously, with special features for YouTube picture-in-picture mode and Apple Watch support.

: Turbocharge your web searches using several search tools simultaneously, with special features for YouTube picture-in-picture mode and Apple Watch support. Memos Voice ($7.99) : Transform your voice recordings into multimedia notes, with tools to add pictures and comments to your interviews, classes, and other audio recordings.

Free iOS games

Lost Maze ($1.99) : Survive charming maze stages solving puzzles and collecting items on your way home.

: Survive charming maze stages solving puzzles and collecting items on your way home. Space Borders: Alien Encounter ($1.99) : Defeat the alien force using your star fleet on this real-time strategy game.

: Defeat the alien force using your star fleet on this real-time strategy game. Ravon ($1.99) : Travel through space beating rhythm-filled levels with music from around the world.

: Travel through space beating rhythm-filled levels with music from around the world. Taboo ($2.99) : Just in time for the Holidays, try this party game trying to guess words using video chat, but without using the taboo words.

: Just in time for the Holidays, try this party game trying to guess words using video chat, but without using the taboo words. Trigono ($1.99) : Test your reflexes controlling a little triangle over challenging levels, trying to avoid the red areas.

What did you think of our selection this week? Have you found any more interesting apps or discounted games on the Google Play Store or Apple App Store? Feel free to share your own findings in the comments.