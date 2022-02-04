Free apps for Android & iOS: These Pro versions are currently free

As we do twice a week, NextPit prepared a list of mobile apps and games for Android and iOS that are usually paid but are free for a limited time only on the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

This list is updated weekly, with at least two weekly editions, on Tuesday and Friday. Between the publication and the time you view this article, some apps may have become paid again. Google Play Store's limited-time deals on apps are fairly easy to predict, but it's more complicated with App Store deals, since Apple doesn't specify how long the discount is valid.

Quick tip: Have you found an interesting app, but you can't really use it at the moment? Install the app anyway, then delete it from your device. This way, the app will become part of your app library, and you can install it again for free when you need it. A good way not to miss out on a short-lived promotion.

Temporarily free Android apps on the Google Play Store

Free Android apps

Brightness Control ( $0.99 ) : With Brightness Control you can fine-tune the times during which your brightness settings change. You can set time and day, as well as automatically turn on and off auto-brightness.

: With Brightness Control you can fine-tune the times during which your brightness settings change. You can set time and day, as well as automatically turn on and off auto-brightness. Document Scanner ( $2.99 ) : A premium document organizer. With Document Scanner you can quickly scan and crop any document and convert it to PDF. Additionally, the app organizes your files and can also convert images into text.

: A premium document organizer. With Document Scanner you can quickly scan and crop any document and convert it to PDF. Additionally, the app organizes your files and can also convert images into text. AppLock PRO ( $2.49 ) : Keep unwanted gazes away from your files! This security app ensures that your apps remain locked with a passcode, fingerprint, or pattern lock.

: Keep unwanted gazes away from your files! This security app ensures that your apps remain locked with a passcode, fingerprint, or pattern lock. Ringtone Scheduler ( $0.99 ) : Ringtone scheduler allows you to change ringtones automatically depending on the time and your mood. It also has a nice explorer that helps you create ringtone lists quickly.

: Ringtone scheduler allows you to change ringtones automatically depending on the time and your mood. It also has a nice explorer that helps you create ringtone lists quickly. Rotation Control ($ 0.99 ): With this simple app you can change the rotation of your device without having to turn it around all the time. You can do this either via a notification, a widget or a floating navigation bar.

Free Android games

Heroes Defender Premium ($ 0.99 ) : A tower defense game with RPG elements, in this offline tower defense game you utilize 12 different heroes to defeat all the monsters across 120 levels.

: A tower defense game with RPG elements, in this offline tower defense game you utilize 12 different heroes to defeat all the monsters across 120 levels. Calc Fast ($ 0.99 ) : Hone your calculus skills with this math game. In Calc Fast, you have to answer as many questions as possible in one minute. The game will challenge you with subtractions, additions, divisions and more.

: Hone your calculus skills with this math game. In Calc Fast, you have to answer as many questions as possible in one minute. The game will challenge you with subtractions, additions, divisions and more. Heroes Legend - Epic Fantasy ($ 0.99 ) : Fight in epic battles with your heroes in this action-packed RPG that features more than 60 characters, events, and difficult bosses.

: Fight in epic battles with your heroes in this action-packed RPG that features more than 60 characters, events, and difficult bosses. Mental Hospital II ($ 0.99 ) : Experience horror in Mental Hospital II, a first-person horror game in the likes of Outlast where you explore an abandoned psychiatric hospital.

: Experience horror in Mental Hospital II, a first-person horror game in the likes of Outlast where you explore an abandoned psychiatric hospital. Zombie Age 3 Premium: Survival ($ 0.99 ): Choose your gun and kill all the zombies in this side-scrolling shooter! In Zombie Age 3 you have over 30 weapons and over 20 characters with their own abilities to unleash destruction upon the zombie hordes.

Temporarily free iOS apps in the Apple App Store

Free iOS apps

Reeflex Pro Camera ($ 2.99 ): A camera app with a series of professional features to unlock the true potential of your iPhone cameras. With it, you can set custom exposure times, control motion blur, LUMA stripes and live RGB histograms.

Blogg for Blogger ($ 2.99 ): Blog for blogger allows you to create and edit Google Blogger content right on your phone with a wide range of tools. You can schedule posts, update them, upload pictures and videos and manage multiple blogs and accounts.

Blog for blogger allows you to create and edit Google Blogger content right on your phone with a wide range of tools. You can schedule posts, update them, upload pictures and videos and manage multiple blogs and accounts. Xessages ($ 0.99 ): A discrete messaging app that saves nothing and allows you to send self-destructing messages on the fly.

Analog Clock ($ 0.99 ): Create an analog clock widget and explore new aesthetics for your device with over 100 watch faces. It supports full screen, different time formats and can also control screen brightness!

Create an analog clock widget and explore new aesthetics for your device with over 100 watch faces. It supports full screen, different time formats and can also control screen brightness! Links - Golf Stats ($ 19.99 ): Collect data from your golf games and master your game by analyzing them! In Links, you can track all your hits without any additional equipment! You can also create a convenient scoreboard to keep track of your current run.

Free iOS games

Hexio ($ 0.99 ): A relaxing minimalist puzzler with a calming piano soundtrack that will keep you occupied for hours through 96 levels that are all unlocked.

The Pre-Game ($ 0.99 ): Break the ice in awkward social situations and get the fun started with this question card game. If you want to go deeper, the game also features some conversation cards with different questions.

Break the ice in awkward social situations and get the fun started with this question card game. If you want to go deeper, the game also features some conversation cards with different questions. Sleepin' Guy ($ 3.99 ): An intuitive physics puzzle game with a very interesting story spread out amount 28 levels. Enter the dreams of our protagonist who tries to wake up from some rather intriguing dreams.

My Music Tower: Premium ($ 4.99 ): In this rhythm game you build beautiful towers and throw the best concerts with cats, dogs, ghosts, and even baby sharks!

In this rhythm game you build beautiful towers and throw the best concerts with cats, dogs, ghosts, and even baby sharks! Cards! – MonkeyBox 2 ($1 .99 ): A story-driven card game that requires quite a lot of wit to complete. Use your cards to survive for as long as possible!

What do you think of our selection this week? Did you find other exciting apps or games on the Google Play Store or Apple App Store? Don't hesitate to share your good deals in the comments.