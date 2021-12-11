Free apps for Android & iOS: These Pro versions are currently free

As we do every week, NextPit brings you a selection of great deals on mobile apps and games for iOS and Android that are normally paid for but are temporarily free on the Apple App Store and Google Play Store.

This list is updated weekly, with at least two weekly editions on Tuesday and Saturday. Between publication and the time you are viewing this article, some apps may have reverted to paid status. Google Play Store promos on apps are easy enough to predict, but it's more complicated with App Store promos, since Apple doesn't specify how long the discount is valid.

Read also: How to find free apps for Android or iOS without being scammed

Quick tip: You find an interesting app, but you can't really use it right now? Install the app anyway, then delete it from your device. This way, the app will become part of your app library, and you can install it again for free when you need it. A good way not to miss out on a short-lived promo.

Temporarily free Android apps on the Google Play Store

Android productivity/lifestyle apps temporarily free on the Google Play Store

English Tenses App ($1.79) : This app makes it easy to learn and understand all the conjugation tenses in English.

: This app makes it easy to learn and understand all the conjugation tenses in English. Mandala Maker 360 ($6.99) : This app allows you to create beautiful and intricate mandala designs in a few easy steps.

: This app allows you to create beautiful and intricate mandala designs in a few easy steps. Gear Live Wallpaper ($0.99) : A highly customizable animated wallpaper that shows the movement of the gears of a clock.

: A highly customizable animated wallpaper that shows the movement of the gears of a clock. Flat Moon - Icon Pack ($1.19) : A launcher that will give your smartphone's interface the design of older versions of Android with flat icons.

Android mobile games temporarily free on the Google Play Store

Terra Fighter 2 Pro ($1.19) : Arm yourself with a variety of weapons and take on dangerous enemies in a fight to the death.

: Arm yourself with a variety of weapons and take on dangerous enemies in a fight to the death. Timing Hero PV ($4.69) : A highly original RPG game that will keep you busy for hours and hours.

: A highly original RPG game that will keep you busy for hours and hours. Superheroes Junior Premium ($0.99 ) : Evolve your character into a superhero to fight robot monsters.

: Evolve your character into a superhero to fight robot monsters. Legend of the cartoon ($3.19) : Another RPG where you have to gather all the heroes with different vocations and characteristics to save your city.

: Another RPG where you have to gather all the heroes with different vocations and characteristics to save your city. Dungeon Corporation S ($1.79) : Upgrade your hero's characteristics to go fight evil plants.

Temporarily free iOS apps in the Apple App Store

Productivity/lifestyle iOS apps temporarily free in the Apple App Store

#filmphotography ($2.99) : Ever wanted to make a movie? This app is all about filmmaking and will teach you everything you need to know to get started.

: Ever wanted to make a movie? This app is all about filmmaking and will teach you everything you need to know to get started. MP3 Converter: Audio converter ($2.99) : This application is the easiest way to convert multimedia files into any audio format.

: This application is the easiest way to convert multimedia files into any audio format. Remote Mouse & Keyboard Pro ($7.99) : This app turns your iPhone or iPad into a user-friendly yet powerful remote control for your computer.

: This app turns your iPhone or iPad into a user-friendly yet powerful remote control for your computer. English Words 4 Beginners ($0.99) : This app is designed to allow new readers and learners to simply touch pictures and words to hear native voices speak common English words.

: This app is designed to allow new readers and learners to simply touch pictures and words to hear native voices speak common English words. Safety Photo+Video Pro ($3.99) : This app allows you to secure your photos and videos by blocking access to them with a password.

Temporarily free iOS games on the Apple App Store

Crystal Cove ($0.99) : In this puzzle game, you'll have to swipe to move your triangle around the board and match three or more colors to make them disappear.

: In this puzzle game, you'll have to swipe to move your triangle around the board and match three or more colors to make them disappear. The Doll House Adventure ($1.99) : A simulation game in which you can explore and hang out with virtual friends and create your own story.

: A simulation game in which you can explore and hang out with virtual friends and create your own story. Dino Run 3D ($0.99) : A never-ending race game where you have to make your dinosaur eat and avoid obstacles.

: A never-ending race game where you have to make your dinosaur eat and avoid obstacles. Aeroplane Chess 3D ($10.99) : A digital version of the classic board game Ludo.

: A digital version of the classic board game Ludo. Blade Hit 3d Knife Games 2019 ($9.99) : An addictive knife-throwing game with extremely cool and challenging graphics.

What do you think of our selection this week? Have you found any more interesting apps or discounted games on the Google Play Store or Apple App Store? Feel free to share your goodies in the comments.