Free apps for Android & iOS: These Pro versions are currently free

As we do every week, NextPit brings you a selection of great deals on mobile apps and games for iOS and Android that are normally paid for but are temporarily free on the Apple App Store and Google Play Store.

This list is updated weekly with at least two weekly editions on Tuesday and Saturday. Between publication and the time you are viewing this article, some apps may have reverted to paid status. Google Play Store promos on apps are easy enough to predict, but it's more complicated with App Store promos since Apple doesn't specify how long the discount is valid.

Read also: How to find free apps for Android or iOS without being scammed

Quick tip: You find an interesting app, but you can't really use it right now? Install the app anyway, then delete it from your device. This way, the app will become part of your app library and you can install it again for free when you need it. A good way not to miss out on a short-lived promo.

Temporarily free Android apps on the Google Play Store

Android productivity/lifestyle apps temporarily free on the Google Play Store

Stark Kettlebell ($5.49) : Check out this training program known for its ability to build strength, endurance and explosiveness through 51 exercises presented in HD videos.

: Check out this training program known for its ability to build strength, endurance and explosiveness through 51 exercises presented in HD videos. Video Speed Controller Pro ($2.99) : This application automates the difficult control of changing playback speed in video applications, allowing you to do so with a simple touch.

: This application automates the difficult control of changing playback speed in video applications, allowing you to do so with a simple touch. Milky Launcher Pro ($1.49) : A charming little launcher with a space-themed design.

: A charming little launcher with a space-themed design. Sleep Faster, Meditation Pro ($2.99) : This app plays pleasant sounds and white noise to help you sleep better.

: This app plays pleasant sounds and white noise to help you sleep better. Boundo: System Tool Set ($0.99) : A comprehensive suite of tools that make it easy to modify many elements in the system.

: A comprehensive suite of tools that make it easy to modify many elements in the system. Simple text widget ($1.49) : This application allows you to display text on the home screen with great fonts and many other options to customize and personalize it.

: This application allows you to display text on the home screen with great fonts and many other options to customize and personalize it. Ringtone Scheduler ($0.99) : This application allows you to schedule and change the ringtone of your smartphone according to the time of day.

Android mobile games temporarily free on the Google Play Store

Zombie Fighter ($7.49) : In this RPG game, you'll be armed with a gun and ammunition to fight and complete the objectives of each mission.

: In this RPG game, you'll be armed with a gun and ammunition to fight and complete the objectives of each mission. 1812. Napoleon Wars ($1.99 ): Take part in the Battle of Borodino, fight guerrilla battles, defend, liberate cities and escort convoys.

): Take part in the Battle of Borodino, fight guerrilla battles, defend, liberate cities and escort convoys. Murphy Laws Guessing Game PRO ($1.99) : An entertaining guessing game that also includes hundreds of Murphy's Laws.

: An entertaining guessing game that also includes hundreds of Murphy's Laws. Glidey ($1.99) : A stylish, relaxing and inspiring game, mixing the best of puzzles and ambient games.

: A stylish, relaxing and inspiring game, mixing the best of puzzles and ambient games. Bottle breaker 3D ($259.99) : This 3D bottle breaker game will make you feel like a professional shooter.

: This 3D bottle breaker game will make you feel like a professional shooter. Live or Die: Survival Pro ($0.99) : In this game, you'll have to fight like hell and explore relentlessly.

: In this game, you'll have to fight like hell and explore relentlessly. MR RACER ($4.99) : An exciting and challenging racing game where you can race with friends in awesome supercars to beat the traffic.

Temporarily free iOS apps in the Apple App Store

The following productivity/lifestyle iOS apps are temporarily free in the Apple App Store

QR Code Reader for iOS ($2.99) : A simple QR code scanner for your iPhone or iPad.

: A simple QR code scanner for your iPhone or iPad. Nightcam: Night Mode Camera ($4.99) : This photo editing app lets you enhance photos taken at night on any iPhone.

: This photo editing app lets you enhance photos taken at night on any iPhone. Sound Sleeper White Noise ($20.99) : A three-in-one sleep solution for you and your baby that will help you put your baby to sleep in minutes with playback mode and many other features.

: A three-in-one sleep solution for you and your baby that will help you put your baby to sleep in minutes with playback mode and many other features. OCR Text Recogniser ($9.99) : This application can recognize any text from an image with an accuracy rate between 98% and 100%.

: This application can recognize any text from an image with an accuracy rate between 98% and 100%. onWater ($39.99) : Whether you're planning a fly fishing trip, exploring or just going out for the day, this app has everything you need to make your activity a success.

: Whether you're planning a fly fishing trip, exploring or just going out for the day, this app has everything you need to make your activity a success. Colorize ($9.99) : Create colorized versions of your black and white photos, using artificial intelligence features.

: Create colorized versions of your black and white photos, using artificial intelligence features. bProgress ($0.99) : A simple but very effective task manager to manage your day.

Temporarily free iOS games on the Apple App Store

You are Hope ($3.99) : In this game, your mission will be to rebuild civilization from scratch, with other players and over countless generations.

: In this game, your mission will be to rebuild civilization from scratch, with other players and over countless generations. Kotoro ($2.99) : A puzzle game about mixing colors based on the rules we all learn as children.

: A puzzle game about mixing colors based on the rules we all learn as children. BobbyBearing2 ($0.99) : This easy to play, but very difficult to master arcade game will challenge you for hours.

: This easy to play, but very difficult to master arcade game will challenge you for hours. Puzblox ($0.99) : A logic-based puzzle game using colored blocks, in which you'll have to solve more than 40 unique puzzles in several ways.

: A logic-based puzzle game using colored blocks, in which you'll have to solve more than 40 unique puzzles in several ways. Shock Clock Arcade ($1.99) : A game with a simple concept in which you just need to tap the screen to switch between clocks and advance through the game.

: A game with a simple concept in which you just need to tap the screen to switch between clocks and advance through the game. KungFu King:Martialist ($0.99) : In this KungFu-themed RPG, you'll have to explore the world to meet the various challenges that await you there.

: In this KungFu-themed RPG, you'll have to explore the world to meet the various challenges that await you there. Chinko Go! ($2.99) : A simple shooting game where you have to release all the bullets to go to the next level.

What do you think of our selection this week? Have you found any more interesting apps or discounted games on the Google Play Store or the Apple App Store? Feel free to share your goodies in the comments.