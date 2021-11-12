Free apps for Android & iOS: these Pro versions are currently free

Before you know it, we have come to the end of yet another week! And that means another edition of our recommended apps and games for Android and iOS that are free for a limited time on the Apple App Store and Google Play Store. Check out these promotions and download them now for your smartphone or tablet!

This is the second weekly edition of our list which is published every Tuesday and Friday. It is possible that after the publication of the article, some of the listed apps and games may have returned to being paid. If this happens, please let us know in the comments.

Also read: How to find free apps for Android or iOS without being scammed

Here's a tip: If you find an interesting app but can't really use it right now? Install the app anyway, then delete it from your device. That way, the app will become part of your app library, and you can install it again for free when you need it. This is a good way not to miss out on a short-lived promo.

Free Android Apps and Games

Free Android Apps

120X Duplicate File Remover Pro ( $5.49 ) : Locate (and delete) duplicate files on your smartphone's storage, where you also have search options for images and audios.

: Locate (and delete) duplicate files on your smartphone's storage, where you also have search options for images and audios. NFC EMV Card Reader ( $2.99 ) : Read and store your payment card information on your smartphone.

: Read and store your payment card information on your smartphone. Volume Slider Like Android P Volume Control ( $0.99 ) [ends on Monday, November 15]: This app offers a vertical volume control option that is easy to use at any time. It is very convenient, for instance, to control the volume while you play games.

[ends on Monday, November 15]: This app offers a vertical volume control option that is easy to use at any time. It is very convenient, for instance, to control the volume while you play games. Speed View GPS Pro ( $0.99 ) [ends on Monday, November 15]: A GPS app that we've suggested before that reports time, speed and other information. It works for both drivers and cyclists alike.

Free Games for Android

Free iOS apps and games

Free apps for iOS

iCleaner Pro ( $0.99 ) : Free up your iPhone or iPad memory by finding and deleting duplicate files such as videos and photos, contacts, and more.

: Free up your iPhone or iPad memory by finding and deleting duplicate files such as videos and photos, contacts, and more. Juice Watch ( $5.99 ) : A discreet widget for the Apple Watch that lets you check your iPhone battery level on your smartwatch screen.

: A discreet widget for the Apple Watch that lets you check your iPhone battery level on your smartwatch screen. Planetaro ( $1.99 ) : Targeting astrology fans, this app helps to identify planetary schedules and where the stars are at each part of the day, just don't ask me what that means.

: Targeting astrology fans, this app helps to identify planetary schedules and where the stars are at each part of the day, just don't ask me what that means. Ad blocker - Remove ads ( $0.99 ) :Versatile ad blocker that has a few tricks up its sleeve and which we have already recommended to you in a separate article.

:Versatile ad blocker that has a few tricks up its sleeve and which we have already recommended to you in a separate article. Diabetes Tracker by MyNetDiary ( $9.99 ) : Diabetics plague themselves with their unsightly metabolic disease. This well-rated tracker could at least help you keep a close eye on all the important data.

: Diabetics plague themselves with their unsightly metabolic disease. This well-rated tracker could at least help you keep a close eye on all the important data. Mavenelle ( $5.99 ) : This app offers meditation exercises, quotes, and more, and is explicitly aimed at ladies.

: This app offers meditation exercises, quotes, and more, and is explicitly aimed at ladies. PDF Max Pro ( $4.90 ) : Whatever you want to do with a PDF - sign it, fill it out, annotate it, highlight passages - PDF Max Pro does it!

: Whatever you want to do with a PDF - sign it, fill it out, annotate it, highlight passages - PDF Max Pro does it! PropFun Pro ( $4.90 ) : Once again, a photo app that modifies your pictures and claims to be the most fun photo app of them all. You tell me if it's true!

: Once again, a photo app that modifies your pictures and claims to be the most fun photo app of them all. You tell me if it's true! Form Maker ( $0.99 ): Who doesn't know it? You're sitting at home bored and think: "Phew, now it would be cool if I could design some own forms" - and that's exactly what you need this app for!

Free Games for iOS

Homo Machina ( $2.99 ) : A beautiful journey through the human body, following the illustration style that harks back to the beginning of the last century.

: A beautiful journey through the human body, following the illustration style that harks back to the beginning of the last century. Alice Trapped in Wonderland ( $1.99 ) : An adventure game in which you need to solve puzzles in a world that is full of mysteries.

: An adventure game in which you need to solve puzzles in a world that is full of mysteries. Color Tap ( $1.99 ) : Save money on coloring books and bring various illustrations to life on your iPad or iPhone with this app.

: Save money on coloring books and bring various illustrations to life on your iPad or iPhone with this app. Smash the Code ( $0.99 ) : Try to guess the secret combination from as few clues as possible.

: Try to guess the secret combination from as few clues as possible. Brain Training (Brain School) ( $1.99 ) : Test your mind prowess with hundreds of challenges that have been divided into various minigames.

: Test your mind prowess with hundreds of challenges that have been divided into various minigames. Deemo ( $1.99 ): Aaaah, Deemo is free once again. It's still very well rated and is listed as #29 in the music category in the App Store! With each new level, additional songs are unlocked.

Aaaah, Deemo is free once again. It's still very well rated and is listed as #29 in the music category in the App Store! With each new level, additional songs are unlocked. Match Attack! ( $1.99 ) : The title already gives away that we're dealing with a "Match 3" game here. In this case the game principle is combined with Tetris.

: The title already gives away that we're dealing with a "Match 3" game here. In this case the game principle is combined with Tetris. My Very Hungry Caterpillar AR ( $3.99 ): This is an augmented reality game for children, in which you take care of a caterpillar in Tamagotchi style.

And that's it for this week's selection. Remember that we will publish a new edition of the list next Tuesday (16 November), with more apps and free games. Feel free to share your tips and criticisms in the comments, and also point out just which apps have reverted to being paid apps once again. Have a great weekend!