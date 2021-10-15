Free apps for Android & iOS: These Pro versions are currently free

Like every week, NextPit offers you a selection of good deals for mobile applications and games for iOS and Android that are normally paid but are temporarily free on the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

This list is updated constantly with at least two weekly editions on Tuesday and Saturday. Between publication and the time you are viewing this article, some apps may have reverted to paid status, so make sure you find the latest version. Google Play Store promos on apps are easy enough to predict, but it's more complicated with App Store promos since Apple doesn't specify how long the discount is valid.

Quick tip: You find an interesting app in the list, but you can't really use it right now? Install the app anyway, then delete it from your device. This way, the app will become part of your app library and you can install it again for free when you need it. A good way not to miss out on a short-lived promo.

Temporarily free Android apps on the Google Play Store

Android productivity/lifestyle apps temporarily free on the Google Play Store

Android games temporarily free on the Google Play Store

Free iOS apps from the Apple App Store

Productivity/lifestyle iOS apps that are temporarily free in the Apple App Store

FoodyLife: The Food Diary App ($3.99) : This app allows you to visually explore your eating habits and improve them. It's a simple and well thought out food diary app.

: This app allows you to visually explore your eating habits and improve them. It's a simple and well thought out food diary app. Safety Photo+Video Pro ($3.99) : This app keeps your photos and videos safe by blocking access to them with a password;

: This app keeps your photos and videos safe by blocking access to them with a password; Extreme Week Calendar ($0.99) : Organize your weeks more easily with this calendar app that focuses on the present and prevents you from being anxious about upcoming events. We talked about it in detail in a dedicated article to read by clicking here.

: Organize your weeks more easily with this calendar app that focuses on the present and prevents you from being anxious about upcoming events. We talked about it in detail in a dedicated article to read by clicking here. WOOFIT: Workout For Women App ($0.99) : This fitness app with a warm design is aimed for women and allows you to lose or gain weight by following a complete workout at home even without equipment.

: This fitness app with a warm design is aimed for women and allows you to lose or gain weight by following a complete workout at home even without equipment. The Jukebox App ($4.99) : An app for music fans who want to clone their Spotify playlists. You can edit these playlists with multiple people at a party without touching the original;

: An app for music fans who want to clone their Spotify playlists. You can edit these playlists with multiple people at a party without touching the original; Custom Fonts - Font Installer ($2.99) : As the name suggests, this app allows you to search, download and install any font on your iPhone or iPad.

: As the name suggests, this app allows you to search, download and install any font on your iPhone or iPad. T-Mojix Stickers ($3.99) : This app makes your iMessage and WhatsApp conversations more fun with the 135 emojis it includes.

Temporarily free iOS games on the Apple App Store

7 Stories ($1.99) : A simple and rather moderate RPG in an old-school style. Always interesting for retro fans.

: A simple and rather moderate RPG in an old-school style. Always interesting for retro fans. Motex ($3.99) : A classic and relaxing hit the brick game. Motex will allow you to have fun while relaxing and stimulating your brain.

: A classic and relaxing hit the brick game. Motex will allow you to have fun while relaxing and stimulating your brain. Cooking Kawaii - Cooking Games ($0.99) : This game is made for cooking lovers. Build your own restaurant from scratch and lead it to glory... With cuteness. (ˆ-ˆ)

: This game is made for cooking lovers. Build your own restaurant from scratch and lead it to glory... With cuteness. (ˆ-ˆ) Poker Pop! ($1.99) : Rediscover poker solo! This game uses domino style tiles with cards to create poker hands.

: Rediscover poker solo! This game uses domino style tiles with cards to create poker hands. Modern Ludo ($2.99) : This classic game has been revised to be more suitable for mobile devices and make it more exciting.

: This classic game has been revised to be more suitable for mobile devices and make it more exciting. Numbers puzzle - School game ($1.99) : A very simple looking game that will make you think hard to solve its puzzles.

: A very simple looking game that will make you think hard to solve its puzzles. Alphaputt ($1.99) : The mini-golf game Chilling letter, which we already recommended in another article.

