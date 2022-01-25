Free apps for Android & iOS: These Pro versions are currently free

As we do twice a week, NextPit curated a list of mobile apps and games for Android and iOS that are usually paid but are free for a limited time only on the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

This list is updated weekly, with at least two weekly editions, on Tuesday and Friday. Between the publication and the time you view this article, some apps may have become paid again. Google Play Store's limited-time deals on apps are fairly easy to predict, but it's more complicated with App Store deals since Apple doesn't specify how long the discount is valid.

Quick tip: Have you found an interesting app, but you can't really use it at the moment? Install the app anyway, then delete it from your device. This way, the app will become part of your app library, and you can install it again for free when you need it. A good way not to miss out on a short-lived promotion.

Temporarily free Android apps on the Google Play Store

Free Android apps

Manual Camera ($4.99) : Unlock extra features from your phone's camera. Get more manual modes, set controls like ISO, exposure, focus, white balance, and shutter speed. The app also offers additional features for video recording, like slow motion, time-lapse, and more.

: Unlock extra features from your phone's camera. Get more manual modes, set controls like ISO, exposure, focus, white balance, and shutter speed. The app also offers additional features for video recording, like slow motion, time-lapse, and more. POW - Cartoon Sound Effects ($0.99) : Looking to spice up your podcast recordings or your next TikTok hit? Try spicing them with this simple soundboard that offers silly cartoon sounds.

: Looking to spice up your podcast recordings or your next TikTok hit? Try spicing them with this simple soundboard that offers silly cartoon sounds. EZ Notes ($5.49) : Dictate notes to your smartphone and get them transcribed into text that can be organized and edited with colors, rich text, pictures, and more.

: Dictate notes to your smartphone and get them transcribed into text that can be organized and edited with colors, rich text, pictures, and more. Unit Converter ($7.49) : Convert units from more than 40 different categories, with added tools like a real-time currency converter (requires an internet connection), compass, level, date converter, and more.

: Convert units from more than 40 different categories, with added tools like a real-time currency converter (requires an internet connection), compass, level, date converter, and more. Egyptian Pyramids Virtual Reality ($1.99) : Grab that cheap smartphone VR headset to visit the Great Pyramids of Egypt in a completely new way: with a rollercoaster ride.

Free Android games

Infinite Puzzle ($4.49) : Although I am not quite sure whether this puzzle game is truly infinite, you can check for yourself in this minimalistic about connecting all the lines displayed on the screen.

: Although I am not quite sure whether this puzzle game is truly infinite, you can check for yourself in this minimalistic about connecting all the lines displayed on the screen. Push ($0.99) : From the puzzles experts at Rainbow Train, Push is another challenging but soothing game that banishes points, counters, and most of the interface to make you learn your way through the stages.

: From the puzzles experts at Rainbow Train, Push is another challenging but soothing game that banishes points, counters, and most of the interface to make you learn your way through the stages. Galaxy Attack ($0.99) : Protect Earth from the alien invasion, and upgrade your ship to face hordes of challenges in this vertical shoot-em-up.

: Protect Earth from the alien invasion, and upgrade your ship to face hordes of challenges in this vertical shoot-em-up. 9th Dawn II 2 RPG ($3.49) : To promote the third installment on the series, the developer is giving away the second game, where you can explore towns, forests, and dungeons to collect loot, fight monsters to reclaim your land from the monster dragon.

: To promote the third installment on the series, the developer is giving away the second game, where you can explore towns, forests, and dungeons to collect loot, fight monsters to reclaim your land from the monster dragon. Peppa Pig: Happy Mrs. Chicken ($2.99) : Perfect for distracting little kids, this app includes different simple minigames which are geared towards preschoolers. Learn more about the game by clicking here.

Temporarily free iOS apps in the Apple App Store

Free iOS apps

Juice Watch ($4.99) : This small widget improves the integration between your iPhone and the Apple Watch. The smartphone shows a notification when the watch is fully charged, while the Apple Watch gets a small widget showing the iPhone's battery level.

: This small widget improves the integration between your iPhone and the Apple Watch. The smartphone shows a notification when the watch is fully charged, while the Apple Watch gets a small widget showing the iPhone's battery level. Orderly ($0.99) : Bring order to your seemingly impossible to-do list. Organize tasks, sort through them chronologically, and sync lists between devices.

: Bring order to your seemingly impossible to-do list. Organize tasks, sort through them chronologically, and sync lists between devices. PDF Max Pro ($4.99) : Organize PDF files in both your iPhone and Mac computer, fill out forms and sign PDF documents.

: Organize PDF files in both your iPhone and Mac computer, fill out forms and sign PDF documents. Easy Spending Budget ($0.99) : Problems getting your salary to survive the entire month?.

: Problems getting your salary to survive the entire month?. Videdit ($0.99) : Do quick edits on your videos without having to use a computer. Make collages, add effects, crop and trim footage, add soundtracks, and much more.

Free iOS games

Peppa Pig: Happy Mrs. Chicken ($2.99) : Perfect for distracting little kids, this app includes different simple minigames which are geared towards preschoolers.

: Perfect for distracting little kids, this app includes different simple minigames which are geared towards preschoolers. Jumpy Wheels ($1.99) : Test your reflexes and eye-hand coordination trying to avoid obstacles.

: Test your reflexes and eye-hand coordination trying to avoid obstacles. Kinecto ($1.99) : Clear the playfield on this puzzle game that tries to modernize the classic Tetris formula.

: Clear the playfield on this puzzle game that tries to modernize the classic Tetris formula. Alice Beyond Wonderland ($2.99) : Inspired by old-school point-and-click adventure games, solve the mystery about the disappearance of your friends from the kingdom by beating puzzles.

: Inspired by old-school point-and-click adventure games, solve the mystery about the disappearance of your friends from the kingdom by beating puzzles. Hugo Hup ($1.99) : Climb the waterfall by shooting the titular character up in the sky, just make sure it lands on the platforms.

What do you think of our selection this week? Did you find other interesting apps or games on the Google Play Store or Apple App Store? Don't hesitate to share your good deals in the comments.