Free apps for Android & iOS: These Premium versions are currently free

It's time for our weekly list of free apps for iOS and Android. As we do every week here at NextPit , we've separated several usually paid apps and games that are available for free for a limited time. Take advantage of the promotions and don't waste time!

This list is updated weekly, with at least two editions - on Tuesday and Friday. Between the publication time and the moment you view this article, some of the apps may have already reverted to paid status. Google Play Store app promotions are pretty easy to predict, but it's more complicated with those on the Apple App Store, since Apple doesn't specify just how long the discount will remain valid.

Here's a tip: If you find an interesting app but can't really use it right now? Install the app anyway, then delete it from your device. That way, the app will become part of your app library, and you can install it again for free when you need it. This is a good way not to miss out on a short-lived promo.

Free apps and games for Android

Free apps in the Google Play Store

Unit Converter Premium ( $7.49 ): Very comprehensive currency and unit converter, which we have already recommended to you several times. It even converts currencies into Bitcoins on a daily basis.

): Very comprehensive currency and unit converter, which we have already recommended to you several times. It even converts currencies into Bitcoins on a daily basis. Home Workouts Gym Pro ( $1.49 ): We've already listed this app in previous lists, but in case you haven't downloaded it yet, it's worth checking out, which has over 20,000 reviews on the Play Store and a 4.6-star rating.

): We've already listed this app in previous lists, but in case you haven't downloaded it yet, it's worth checking out, which has over 20,000 reviews on the Play Store and a 4.6-star rating. Wallpapers Gallery HD ( $0.99 ): This app lists beautiful photos uploaded to Pixabay.com that can be used as wallpaper on your phone. The app also includes a widget for your device's main screen.

): This app lists beautiful photos uploaded to Pixabay.com that can be used as wallpaper on your phone. The app also includes a widget for your device's main screen. Manual Camera ( $4.99 ) ends on Thursday (9): Another suggestion already known to some readers, this camera app offers more control when taking your photos, taking advantage of your phone's hardware resources.

) ends on Thursday (9): Another suggestion already known to some readers, this camera app offers more control when taking your photos, taking advantage of your phone's hardware resources. Volume Slider Like Android P ( $0.99 ): With a self-explanatory name, this app offers devices with Android 4.1 or higher a volume control bar similar to that of Android 9 Pie.

): With a self-explanatory name, this app offers devices with Android 4.1 or higher a volume control bar similar to that of Android 9 Pie. My Score ( $2.99 ) ends Thursday (9): This music visualizer is perfect for storing and displaying your sheet music, great for those learning to play an instrument.

Free games for Android

Let the Pharaoh Free ( $0.99 ): This collection of puzzles revives (pardon the pun) an old game from the Flash Player plugin era. Free the sarcophagus of the pharaoh in the best style of the classic Klotski.

): This collection of puzzles revives (pardon the pun) an old game from the Flash Player plugin era. Free the sarcophagus of the pharaoh in the best style of the classic Klotski. Up Left Out ( $0.99 ) ends on Wednesday (8): Another minimalist puzzle game in which you must manipulate the board to unlock its elements.

) ends on Wednesday (8): Another minimalist puzzle game in which you must manipulate the board to unlock its elements. Bumgineer Clicker RPG ( $0.99 ): Save the world as a scientist stuck in a time loop after the apocalypse. Just don't ask me how he survived the end of the world for starters...

): Save the world as a scientist stuck in a time loop after the apocalypse. Just don't ask me how he survived the end of the world for starters... Flippy Geometry ( $0.99 ) ends on Thursday (9th): A puzzle game in which you have to make figures out of three-dimensional polygons.

Free apps & games for iOS

Free apps for iOS

Free games for iOS

Nightgate ( $0.99 ): Survive in a world where artificial intelligence has triumphed on Earth.

): Survive in a world where artificial intelligence has triumphed on Earth. AR Runner ( $0.99 ): Turn the real world into an augmented reality obstacle course. But be careful with other people and vehicles, please.

): Turn the real world into an augmented reality obstacle course. But be careful with other people and vehicles, please. Math Racing 2 Pro ( $0.99 ): Do you also think, day and night, why there isn't a fun 3D racing game in which you can learn arithmetic at the same time? Here is the solution to this problem!

): Do you also think, day and night, why there isn't a fun 3D racing game in which you can learn arithmetic at the same time? Here is the solution to this problem! Rogue Hearts ( $0.99 ): This dungeon crawler is also currently free for iOS.

): This dungeon crawler is also currently free for iOS. Cubes - Brain Teaser ( $2.99 ): Cubes is one of those easy to learn and then immediately addictive puzzle games. Have fun with it!

): Cubes is one of those easy to learn and then immediately addictive puzzle games. Have fun with it! Nut Smasher ( $0.99 ): Do you have any idea how rewarding it can be to smash a nut with a hammer? You are just one download away from the answer to this question!

): Do you have any idea how rewarding it can be to smash a nut with a hammer? You are just one download away from the answer to this question! Christmas Tree of Kindness ( $1.99) : What's the smartest technique for shopping? Exactly - shop in the off-season. So September is a good month for a game where you can decorate a Christmas tree with the help of good deeds.

: What's the smartest technique for shopping? Exactly - shop in the off-season. So September is a good month for a game where you can decorate a Christmas tree with the help of good deeds. Dick ( $0.99 ): A minimalist puzzle game where you need to use the objects on the screen to guide a ball to the end of the map.

): A minimalist puzzle game where you need to use the objects on the screen to guide a ball to the end of the map. Psycholonials ( $9.99 ) (beware: in-app purchases!): This mobile game is visually reminiscent of the legendary Monkey Island. However, the storyline is much more modern: it's about two influencers and a daring social media project. If you buy the app, you get access to all chapters at no additional cost. And guess what: the game is free for a limited time.

And that's it for today. We'll publish a second edition of this list later this week, so keep up with NextPit on the site, on social media, or on Telegram. If you find any app that is back to paid, please let us know in the comments.