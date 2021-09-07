Free apps for Android & iOS: These Premium versions are currently free
It's time for our weekly list of free apps for iOS and Android. As we do every week here at NextPit, we've separated several usually paid apps and games that are available for free for a limited time. Take advantage of the promotions and don't waste time!
This list is updated weekly, with at least two editions - on Tuesday and Friday. Between the publication time and the moment you view this article, some of the apps may have already reverted to paid status. Google Play Store app promotions are pretty easy to predict, but it's more complicated with those on the Apple App Store, since Apple doesn't specify just how long the discount will remain valid.
Here's a tip: If you find an interesting app but can't really use it right now? Install the app anyway, then delete it from your device. That way, the app will become part of your app library, and you can install it again for free when you need it. This is a good way not to miss out on a short-lived promo.
Free apps and games for Android
Free apps in the Google Play Store
- Unit Converter Premium (
$7.49): Very comprehensive currency and unit converter, which we have already recommended to you several times. It even converts currencies into Bitcoins on a daily basis.
- Home Workouts Gym Pro (
$1.49): We've already listed this app in previous lists, but in case you haven't downloaded it yet, it's worth checking out, which has over 20,000 reviews on the Play Store and a 4.6-star rating.
- Wallpapers Gallery HD (
$0.99): This app lists beautiful photos uploaded to Pixabay.com that can be used as wallpaper on your phone. The app also includes a widget for your device's main screen.
- Manual Camera (
$4.99) ends on Thursday (9): Another suggestion already known to some readers, this camera app offers more control when taking your photos, taking advantage of your phone's hardware resources.
- Volume Slider Like Android P (
$0.99): With a self-explanatory name, this app offers devices with Android 4.1 or higher a volume control bar similar to that of Android 9 Pie.
- My Score (
$2.99) ends Thursday (9): This music visualizer is perfect for storing and displaying your sheet music, great for those learning to play an instrument.
Free games for Android
- Let the Pharaoh Free (
$0.99): This collection of puzzles revives (pardon the pun) an old game from the Flash Player plugin era. Free the sarcophagus of the pharaoh in the best style of the classic Klotski.
- Up Left Out (
$0.99) ends on Wednesday (8): Another minimalist puzzle game in which you must manipulate the board to unlock its elements.
- Bumgineer Clicker RPG (
$0.99): Save the world as a scientist stuck in a time loop after the apocalypse. Just don't ask me how he survived the end of the world for starters...
- Flippy Geometry (
$0.99) ends on Thursday (9th): A puzzle game in which you have to make figures out of three-dimensional polygons.
Free apps & games for iOS
Free apps for iOS
- Add Watermark on Photos, Videos (
$0.99) (maybe paid in some countries): With a self-explanatory name, this app adds watermarks and logos to images and videos.
- World of Dinosaurs (
$3.99): A multimedia encyclopedia about dinosaurs, available in several languages and with interactive features and augmented reality.
- Plant Light Meter (
$2.99): A multipurpose tool for those who have plants at home, find the ideal place for your pots by measuring the brightness level in each environment.
- Pixelizator (
$1.99): Transform your photos into 8-bit pixelated versions. Or simply use the selection tool to censor parts of the images.
- Lock Notes Pro (
$2.99): Hide your notes using passwords or your device's biometrics (Touch ID/Face ID).
- Camma (
$0.99): A really cool idea: you take a photo of an object with the app and can then directly add an annotation to it: Who gave you a certain gift, what was your favorite recipe for a certain ingredient, etc.
- Epica 2 Pro (
$0.99): We've recommended this comprehensive photo app to you several times before, and it's currently available for free once again.
- CalcVier (
$2.99): This app turns your iPhone or iPad keyboard into a calculator. Useful when you need to do a quick calculation while chatting.
- Morning Alarm for Spotify (
$4.99): Native feature on Android, you can use Spotify songs as an alarm clock on your iPhone with this app!
- Seterra Geography (
$1.99): A map and geography app that was already free last Tuesday! So if you missed it, here it is again.
- LocalCast for Chromecast (
$7.99): Stream media from your iOS device, Google Drive or NAS to Chromecast, AppleTV or even your Smart TV.
- MealBoard - Meal Planner (
$3.99): Planning your meals for the week tends to be healthier and come out cheaper. So why not start with this app?
Free games for iOS
- Nightgate (
$0.99): Survive in a world where artificial intelligence has triumphed on Earth.
- AR Runner (
$0.99): Turn the real world into an augmented reality obstacle course. But be careful with other people and vehicles, please.
- Math Racing 2 Pro (
$0.99): Do you also think, day and night, why there isn't a fun 3D racing game in which you can learn arithmetic at the same time? Here is the solution to this problem!
- Rogue Hearts (
$0.99): This dungeon crawler is also currently free for iOS.
- Cubes - Brain Teaser (
$2.99): Cubes is one of those easy to learn and then immediately addictive puzzle games. Have fun with it!
- Nut Smasher (
$0.99): Do you have any idea how rewarding it can be to smash a nut with a hammer? You are just one download away from the answer to this question!
- Christmas Tree of Kindness (
$1.99): What's the smartest technique for shopping? Exactly - shop in the off-season. So September is a good month for a game where you can decorate a Christmas tree with the help of good deeds.
- Dick (
$0.99): A minimalist puzzle game where you need to use the objects on the screen to guide a ball to the end of the map.
- Psycholonials (
$9.99) (beware: in-app purchases!): This mobile game is visually reminiscent of the legendary Monkey Island. However, the storyline is much more modern: it's about two influencers and a daring social media project. If you buy the app, you get access to all chapters at no additional cost. And guess what: the game is free for a limited time.
And that's it for today. We'll publish a second edition of this list later this week, so keep up with NextPit on the site, on social media, or on Telegram. If you find any app that is back to paid, please let us know in the comments.
