Free apps for iOS & Android: Get these Pro versions for free!

This weekend NextPit has once again put together a package with Android and iOS apps for you. As usual, these are actually paid downloads that are only free for a short time.

This list is updated weekly with at least two editions - on Tuesday and Friday. Between the publication time and the moment you view this article, some of the apps may have already reverted to paid status. Google Play Store app promotions are pretty easy to predict, but it's more complicated with those on the Apple App Store since Apple doesn't specify just how long the discount will remain valid.

Here's a tip: If you find an interesting app but can't really use it right now? Install the app anyway, then delete it from your device. That way, the app will become part of your app library and you can install it again for free when you need it. This is a good way not to miss out on a short-lived promo.

Free Apps and Mobile Games for Android

Free Apps in the Google Play Store

Brightness Manager ( $0.99 ): Tool with which you can separately adjust the brightness for individual apps. According to some reviews, it also drains the smartphone battery a bit.

): Tool with which you can separately adjust the brightness for individual apps. According to some reviews, it also drains the smartphone battery a bit. Dark Screen Filter ( $0.99 ): One of the apps that filters blue light to save your eyes. Extensive, well rated and - logically - free right now!

): One of the apps that filters blue light to save your eyes. Extensive, well rated and - logically - free right now! Kosmos ($2.99 ): A task planner with a totally WTF interface that was inspired by shoot 'em ups such as Space Invaders. We dedicated an article to it here if you're interested to know more.

): A task planner with a totally WTF interface that was inspired by shoot 'em ups such as Space Invaders. We dedicated an article to it here if you're interested to know more. Digital Dashboard GPS Pro ( $0.99 ): A 2-in-1 speedometer and GPS, although it has received mixed reviews on the Play Store.

): A 2-in-1 speedometer and GPS, although it has received mixed reviews on the Play Store. QR / Barcode Scanner PRO ( $2.99 ): Barcode scanners are to productivity apps what Sudoku is to mobile games: they are ALWAYS on sale.

Temporarily free Android games in the Google Play Store

Free iOS apps temporarily available on the Apple App Store

The productivity and lifestyle apps for iOS are temporarily available for free in the Apple App Store.

Temporarily free iOS games in the Apple App Store

My Very Hungry Caterpillar AR ( $3.99 ): Here we are dealing with an augmented reality game for kids where you raise a caterpillar in Tamagotchi fashion.

): Here we are dealing with an augmented reality game for kids where you raise a caterpillar in Tamagotchi fashion. Tank Battle - Mini War ( $4.99 ): We've already recommended this NES reminiscence of the tank game Battle City to you here. Now it's free again.

): We've already recommended this NES reminiscence of the tank game Battle City to you here. Now it's free again. Block vs Block II ( $2.99 ): Blocks that fall from the top and have to be placed by you at the bottom? Okay, there's probably no innovation award for this Tetris clone. Still, it's worth a look for free.

): Blocks that fall from the top and have to be placed by you at the bottom? Okay, there's probably no innovation award for this Tetris clone. Still, it's worth a look for free. Tiny Dentist ( $2.99 ): Do you like having your hands in other people's mouths? Then this dentist game is made for you.

): Do you like having your hands in other people's mouths? Then this dentist game is made for you. Card Thief ( $2.99 ): A great tactical puzzle game that I loved on Android, where it also was picked as one of our top mobile games of 2021.

): A great tactical puzzle game that I loved on Android, where it also was picked as one of our top mobile games of 2021. Tales of the Neon Sea ( $4.99 ): An investigative game that is played in a cyberpunk universe with a very nice pixel art look. I'll check it out on my iPad tonight.

): An investigative game that is played in a cyberpunk universe with a very nice pixel art look. I'll check it out on my iPad tonight. neoDefense ( $0.99 ): A classic tower defense game albeit with a neon cyberpunk design.

): A classic tower defense game albeit with a neon cyberpunk design. Card Crawl ( $5.49 ): Card Crawl is a dungeon crawler that was inspired by solitaire. The game takes the freemium route, with a one-time in-app purchase of $5.49 for you to unlock the entire game. Hence, it's not really free, but at least it's an opportunity to check the game out for free before deciding whether to buy it or not.

): Card Crawl is a dungeon crawler that was inspired by solitaire. The game takes the freemium route, with a one-time in-app purchase of $5.49 for you to unlock the entire game. Hence, it's not really free, but at least it's an opportunity to check the game out for free before deciding whether to buy it or not. Maze Machina ( $1.99 ): Similar principle, a paid game that became premium. Maze Machina is a turn-based puzzle game where you play a little hero who has been trapped by the evil Automatron in his ever-changing mechanical maze. The art direction looks very nice.

): Similar principle, a paid game that became premium. Maze Machina is a turn-based puzzle game where you play a little hero who has been trapped by the evil Automatron in his ever-changing mechanical maze. The art direction looks very nice. Tusker's Number Adventure ( $2.99 ): According to the developer, this game is NOT meant for kids! So if you are over 18 years old, you can download it on your smartphone. This wacky mobile game simulates breakdowns and crashes.

So, that's it for this week with our free app and game recommendations. I've left many of Tuesday's still free suggestions in again - just in case you missed the article. I hope there was plenty for you again this week, and I can promise you that we'll have some new downloads coming up on Tuesday.