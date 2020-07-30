The best free apps for iOS and Android the week

App fans, it's that time again! Also this week Apple and Google have crossed out some prices in the App Stores and offer exciting apps and games for free for a short time only. Let's get started with the free apps of the last week of July 2020.

Legacy 3 - The Hidden Relic : Friends, mine, mine! Legacy 3 is a click-and-point puzzler alá The Room. You play a young archaeologist on a discovery tour in mystical surroundings.

Neo Monsters : Sounds familiar to me, I might have already recommended you. It's a cute Pokémon imitation for your Smartphone.

Cress Pro : Also a puzzle game with many shapes and colors.

Trigono : A spacey puzzler with geometric shapes. "Stay calm and you will succeed", write the developers.

Math Puzzles 2019 : You test your math skills in this brain game. Good timing and fast mental calculation are required.

Magnet Balls Pro: Physics Puzzle : The aim of the puzzler is to remove the balls from the board and score as many points as possible. You shoot with balls, which must match in color.

Sudoku Challenge : Also a Sudoku game with many settings and statistics.

Sudoku : Self-explanatory, isn't it? You play Sudoku at different levels of difficulty.

Productivity apps for Android

MyCal Pro - All in One Calculator & Converter: A calculator and unit converter in one.

Blue Light Filter Pro: If you don't have a blue light filter on your smartphone, you can use this app to reduce the blue light on the screen.

English for everyone!: Brush up your English with the current free Pro Version of English for everyone.

Decimal to break pro: My goodness, I get flu symptoms again with so much math. In this temporary free app, you can easily convert decimal numbers into fractions and vice versa.

Free apps for iOS

Games

Neo Monsters: The Pokémon Dupe is also available for free this week for iOS.

Productivity apps for iOS

Freakyalarm: Never slumber again! With this alarm clock app, you have to solve a crisp riddle before the noise stops. I will treat myself.

YoWindow Weather: A cute new weather app - no in-app purchases or subscription required.

iOS iShutdown: Turns your iOS or iPadOS device into a remote control to boot and shut down your Mac or PC remotely.

Helix Tuner: A tuning app for various instruments like guitar or bass.

IQ Test Pro: Once again a free IQ test, the result of which you should not take too seriously (depending on the score, of course!)

Floor Plan: With this app, you can create floor plans of buildings. You can also measure rooms with VR. But I wouldn't plan the whole house construction with this app. But for the tax office, it will be enough to make a floor plan of your home office.

That's it for this week with my findings. Did you find any cool free games for iOS? Let us know in the comments!