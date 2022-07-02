19 free apps for iOS and Android: Free downloads for your phone

Right now there are 19 free apps for Android and iOS that you can download and install! Depending on your operating system, you can install a colorful bunch of apps for the weekend and put them through their paces. You should hurry up though because most of the free downloads are only available for a few days.

The free content in Google Play Store and the Apple App Store experiences drops in price as part of a promotion. This allows developers to push their apps up the leaderboards, for example, or simply generate new users. For you, it's a way to get ad-free apps or premium content without having to fork out a single penny.

If you want to search for free content yourself, check out Antoine's guide to finding and installing free apps safely.

Tip: Don't have enough free memory on your smartphone? You can either clean up your smartphone, or you can install the free apps and uninstall them right away. This way, you can download them again for free in the future, since they are part of your purchased apps library.

Free apps and mobile games in the Google Play Store

Free apps for your Android phone

QR/Barcode Scanner PRO ( $2.49 ): Still free, this app not only lets you scan QR codes and barcodes, but also create your own.

Alpha Backup Pro ($5.99) : We already offered you "Alpha Backup Pro" on Tuesday. The pond for free Android applications is pretty empty at the moment.

Free Android games

Temporarily free iOS apps in the Apple App Store

Free iOS apps

3D Anatomy ( $2.99 ): Currently the No. 3 medical app in the App Store. This app shows you exciting facts about the human body.

): Currently the No. 3 medical app in the App Store. This app shows you exciting facts about the human body. MetaWeather ( $0.99 ): Well-rated weather app that you can even personalize using different themes.

): Well-rated weather app that you can even personalize using different themes. Safety Photo + Video Pro ( $3.99 ): Do you have photos on your iPhone that you really don't want anyone to see? With this app you can protect them and secure them with a password.

): Do you have photos on your iPhone that you really don't want anyone to see? With this app you can protect them and secure them with a password. Continual for Instagram ( $7.99 ): App that automatically cuts your videos into appetizing bites for Instagram, WhatsApp Status or Reels.

): App that automatically cuts your videos into appetizing bites for Instagram, WhatsApp Status or Reels. Translate - Smart Translator ( $4.99 ): This app translates both written text and voice input into over forty languages.

Free iOS games for iPhone

The Secret of Crimson Manor ( $0.99 ): What exactly has been going on at Crimson Manor? Three guesses who get to solve this mystery.

): What exactly has been going on at Crimson Manor? Three guesses who get to solve this mystery. Sphaze ( $0.99 ): Tricky puzzle game about moving robots from A to B.

): Tricky puzzle game about moving robots from A to B. Space Borders - Alien Encountesr ( $1.99 ): In this real-time strategy game, you'll go into battle with giant spaceships against—well—aliens.

): In this real-time strategy game, you'll go into battle with giant spaceships against—well—aliens. True Surf ( $1.99 ): Haven't you ever wanted to try your hand at surfing? Here you can!

What do you think of our selection this week? Did you find any other interesting apps or games on the Google Play Store or Apple App Store? Feel free to share your goodies in the comments.