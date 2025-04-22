We're thrilled to introduce our thoughtfully selected collection of must-have free apps that you absolutely shouldn't miss this week! Our dedicated team has scoured both the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store to find some incredible gems that are typically paid, but are currently available at no cost for users on Android and iOS devices.

As you gear up to dive into our fantastic recommendations, keep in mind that we haven't performed our usual in-depth reviews for each app this time. Rather than following our standard “Top 5 Apps of the Week” format, we've chosen to spotlight a diverse assortment of highly rated applications that are truly free right now. Just a friendly reminder: while these apps can be downloaded at no charge, they might include optional in-app purchases or advertisements. Happy exploring!

Pro tip: If you find an app that piques your interest, even if you don't need it right away, go ahead and download it. Doing so will mark it as “purchased,” ensuring it remains in your app library indefinitely—regardless of whether you remove it from your device soon after.

Android Apps and Games Available for Free–Limited Time Offer

Top Free Android Apps for Productivity and Lifestyle

Sound Meter - Decibel Meter ( $2.99 ): Figure out how much noise there is in your vicinity.

): Figure out how much noise there is in your vicinity. Voice Calculator Pro ( $9.99 ): Need a calculator that speaks the calculations? This might be the one for you.

): Need a calculator that speaks the calculations? This might be the one for you. Planets 3D Live Wallpaper ( $5.99 ): Forget about boring, old-school wallpapers, as this one helps make the most of your phone.

): Forget about boring, old-school wallpapers, as this one helps make the most of your phone. Freemeteo Pro ( $2.99 ): Find out what the weather is like at the tip of your fingertips.

Free Android Games

Orbit XL ( $0.99 ): Try to remain in orbit without getting sucked into a void!

): Try to remain in orbit without getting sucked into a void! Empire Defender ( $0.99 ): This is a tower defense game that will certainly keep you on your toes all the time.

): This is a tower defense game that will certainly keep you on your toes all the time. Stickman Master Premium ( $1.99 ): A side-scrolling action adventure game that sees you wade your way through waves of enemies.

): A side-scrolling action adventure game that sees you wade your way through waves of enemies. WindWings ( $0.49 ): A frantic shoot 'em up that requires fast reflexes and keen hand-eye coordination to survive.

): A frantic shoot 'em up that requires fast reflexes and keen hand-eye coordination to survive. Defense Zone 2 HD ( $2.99 ): A tower defense game set in a futuristic setting with endless waves of enemies.

iOS Apps and Games Available for Free–Limited Time Offer

Top Free iOS Apps for Productivity and Lifestyle

Navigate to Photo ( $0.99 ): This is an interesting app, letting you navigate to the place depicted in a photo using its location data.

): This is an interesting app, letting you navigate to the place depicted in a photo using its location data. English Alphabet: Letter ABC ( $2.99 ): Want to learn English from scratch? Why not begin with the alphabet?

): Want to learn English from scratch? Why not begin with the alphabet? Roast Beef ( $0.99 ): Music production will never be the same again with this special app for the musically inclined.

): Music production will never be the same again with this special app for the musically inclined. Barcode + QR Code Reader ( $0.99 ): If you want another third-party app to scan QR codes, then this might be just the thing for you.

Free Games for the iPhone and iPad

Bloom Sort ( $14.99 ): A relaxing sorting merge puzzle game that won't leave you tearing your hair out in frustration.

): A relaxing sorting merge puzzle game that won't leave you tearing your hair out in frustration. Thrones War ( $0.99 ): A mini ancient strategy game that requires you to put on your thinking cap to obtain victory.

): A mini ancient strategy game that requires you to put on your thinking cap to obtain victory. Bigfoot Quest ( $2.99 ): A puzzle adventure game that is sure to keep your children engaged as they attempt to solve puzzles.

): A puzzle adventure game that is sure to keep your children engaged as they attempt to solve puzzles. Puncha Not See ( $0.99 ): Contrary to popular belief, you will be able to punch your way through different situations in life.

The deals were live as of the publishing date. If you found an expired deal, please share it in the comments below.

Before you download one of the apps mentioned, we recommend that you check the details of the app in the Play Store or App Store. This is important because some of these free apps may have their own special features or disadvantages.

In-App Purchases and Ads: No Surprises!

Be careful with both free and paid apps, as they can hide in-app purchases and advertising. This is particularly significant when downloading games for children. To avoid unexpected problems, please follow the advice below:

App Permissions: Read the Fine Print!

In the ever-evolving world of mobile applications, many companies employ smart tactics to tap into your personal data. However, don’t worry, tech aficionados; we’ve compiled some vital tips for you to shield your precious information. Being vigilant about the permissions you allow for the apps you install is key.

Take a moment to ponder: why would an ordinary alarm clock need access to your camera or contacts? Or what reason could a flashlight app have for requiring your exact location? By carefully considering the permissions you grant, you can safeguard your personal data from unauthorized access.

You are welcome to browse through the vast array of free apps available for both Android and iOS platforms, all while maintaining the security of your information.

That is all for now for the first of two Free Apps of the Week article this week! Stay tuned for our second edition that will be published in a few days.