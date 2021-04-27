Free apps of the week: Download these paid apps for free right now!

Yikes, It's Tuesday again and well, it's time for our weekly recommendations of apps and games that are free only for a limited period of time! As always, we want to let you know that this article is updated twice every week so that you can see all the latest free app offers!

Without any delay, let us check out the list for this week.

Tip: If you find an interesting app in the list below, but don't want to use the app or game right now, install the app anyway, then remove it from your device. That way, the service will be integrated into your library and you can install it for free in the future when you need it.

Enough with the talking. Here are our app and game tips for this week:

Free Android Apps

Free Android apps from the Google Play Store

Aron Icon Pack ( $0.99 ): Looking for a fancy set of icons and a breath of fresh air on your smartphone display? Try the Aron Icon Pack, which is free for a few days.

): Looking for a fancy set of icons and a breath of fresh air on your smartphone display? Try the Aron Icon Pack, which is free for a few days. Rec Audio Recorder PRO ( $4.49 ): A versatile recording tool that records your voice in high quality, also allows background recordings when the display is turned off. It lets you share the recordings as well. We've recommended it before, but it's still available for free now.

): A versatile recording tool that records your voice in high quality, also allows background recordings when the display is turned off. It lets you share the recordings as well. We've recommended it before, but it's still available for free now. Color Circle ( $1.99 ): One of those apps you probably don't need very often (unless you're a graphic designer or work with colors for some other reason). But I installed it because it has very good ratings (4.8 stars). You can very accurately determine colors with it using your smartphone camera.

): One of those apps you probably don't need very often (unless you're a graphic designer or work with colors for some other reason). But I installed it because it has very good ratings (4.8 stars). You can very accurately determine colors with it using your smartphone camera. Visual Acuity Charts ( $3.49 ): Are you nearsighted? Not yet? This app might help you to stay that way. It shows optically precise optotypes of eye charts and can at best detect very early when your eyes don't want to go that way anymore. Shouldn't replace a visit to the doctor, of course!

Free Android Games in the Google Play Store

RFS - Real Flight Simulator ( $0.99 ): Currently this flight simulator is available for free. You'd like it if you like to fly around the world and take over the tasks of a flight captain.

): Currently this flight simulator is available for free. You'd like it if you like to fly around the world and take over the tasks of a flight captain. Hills Legend ( $0.99 ): This game which is set in a psych clinic, is still available for free. Get your hands on it now as it won't be around for free till Friday.

): This game which is set in a psych clinic, is still available for free. Get your hands on it now as it won't be around for free till Friday. Calc Fast ( $0.99 ): 60 seconds - that's how long you have in this educational game to solve as many math problems as possible. On your mark, get set ...

Free iOS Apps

Free iOS apps from the Apple App Store

Ananda ( $2.99 ): This meditation app is currently free. It has excellent ratings so definitely worth checking out!

): This meditation app is currently free. It has excellent ratings so definitely worth checking out! Asketch ( $2.99 ): We recommend the virtual sketchpad again this week. Those of you with creative minds can save some money if you download this now.

): We recommend the virtual sketchpad again this week. Those of you with creative minds can save some money if you download this now. Luminair ( $99.99 ) I don't have an iPhone, so I don't quite understand how this app gives you control over your light and why it's so damn expensive. But hey, while it's still free, we recommend it to you.

) I don't have an iPhone, so I don't quite understand how this app gives you control over your light and why it's so damn expensive. But hey, while it's still free, we recommend it to you. ScannerLens+ ( $9.99 ): The name gives it away, it's a scanner app. It's supposed to be very good at scanning documents, and compared to the free version, it doesn't ruin your scans with watermarks.

): The name gives it away, it's a scanner app. It's supposed to be very good at scanning documents, and compared to the free version, it doesn't ruin your scans with watermarks. Classical Music Collections ( $4.99 ): Get access to a lot of classical music. 230 masterpieces are available: Bach, Vivaldi, Chopin, Strauss - you name them!

): Get access to a lot of classical music. 230 masterpieces are available: Bach, Vivaldi, Chopin, Strauss - you name them! Colorscape - Color your photos ( $6.99 ) (In-app-purchases): We continue to recommend this coloring book as well because it's so delightfully chilling and you can still save a bunch of money if you download it right away!

) (In-app-purchases): We continue to recommend this coloring book as well because it's so delightfully chilling and you can still save a bunch of money if you download it right away! LeechTunes ( $2.99 ): This application wants to make your Apple music experience a more enjoyable one. There are different skins, gesture controls, and it has good ratings as well!

): This application wants to make your Apple music experience a more enjoyable one. There are different skins, gesture controls, and it has good ratings as well! VHS Cam: Vintage Video Editor ( $2.99 ) This one is for the retro fans: VHS Cam makes your smartphone videos look as nice and dumb as your old VHS tapes that are still in the closet.

) This one is for the retro fans: VHS Cam makes your smartphone videos look as nice and dumb as your old VHS tapes that are still in the closet. 5 Minute Journal: Self-Care ( $4.99 ): Positive Energy, anyone? We've already recommended this app, but if there's anything we need right now, it's positive energy, right?

Free iOS games in the Apple App Store

Galaxia 4 ( $0.99 ): Imagine if the ancient Galaga was doing it with the ancient Space Invaders. The result would probably be Galaxia 4.

): Imagine if the ancient Galaga was doing it with the ancient Space Invaders. The result would probably be Galaxia 4. hyperPad Viewer ( $14.99 ): This is not a game, but a whole gaming platform for indie games, which is still free.

): This is not a game, but a whole gaming platform for indie games, which is still free. Space Raiders RPG ( $0.99 ): Guess who is the brave Space Raider who has to save the world in this RPG? Exactly, the same hotshot who just saved $0.99 on the download here.

): Guess who is the brave Space Raider who has to save the world in this RPG? Exactly, the same hotshot who just saved $0.99 on the download here. Crash the Comet ( $2.99 ) Here you have to maneuver a comet painlessly through the area, doing exactly the opposite of what the name of the game suggests.

) Here you have to maneuver a comet painlessly through the area, doing exactly the opposite of what the name of the game suggests. StoryToys Princess Rapunzel ( $1.99 ): Rapunzel is still free this week and still wants to escape from her prison. Seems like it didn't work out last week, huh?

): Rapunzel is still free this week and still wants to escape from her prison. Seems like it didn't work out last week, huh? Triangle ( $0.99 ): Three corners of a triangle have to be connected in this strategy game. This must be a very interesting number because the game is rated 4.6 stars.

): Three corners of a triangle have to be connected in this strategy game. This must be a very interesting number because the game is rated 4.6 stars. Fill me up - Block Brain Game! ( $2.99 ): A rather simple puzzle game. Certainly not meant for raucous gaming nights, but while waiting for the bus may be just right.

So, that's it for our recommendations for the Tuesday edition of our app overview! Keep in mind that all of these apps are only free for a very limited time and may cost you money again when you read this post later.

Do you have an app idea yourself that is currently free? Or did you notice apps or games in the text that are already paid again? Then let us know in the comments!