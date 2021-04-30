Free apps of the week! These paid apps are free for a limited time!

Fresh of the oven, here's our newly updated list of apps/games for Android and iOS that are free for a limited period of time. These apps are sourced from the iOS App Store as well as the Google Play Store.

Our team updates this list every week, so if you're reading this article a day after its release, some apps may have changed their status from free to paid. At the time of publishing this article, however, all the apps listed were available for free for Android and iOS. If you know of any apps that are currently free and worth mentioning, let us know in the comments.

Tip: If you find an interesting app in the list below, but don't want to use the app or game right now, install the app anyway, then remove it from your device. That way, the service will be integrated into your library and you can install it for free in the future when you need it.

Free Android apps

Free Android apps on the Google Play Store

90x Video Player Pro ( $3.99 ): Watch video files in all major formats, either on your device's internal memory or your memory card.

): Watch video files in all major formats, either on your device's internal memory or your memory card. Kosmos - Work Time Tracker, Job Timesheet ($2.49): Track the time spent on different types of activities, work, study, leisure, etc. And then learn better how you use the hours of the day.

Space Wallpaper 4K Pro ($1.49): Bring other planets - or the Sun, or the Moon - to your phone's background!

Speedometer GPS Pro ($0.99): Record current and average speed, distance traveled on your rides or trips by car, motorcycle, or bike.

Free Android Games in the Google Play Store

Apps for iOS temporarily free in the App Store

Free iOS productivity apps for a limited time in the App Store

All Smart Remote Controls TV ( $2.99 ): Control different TV models using your phone or tablet. Supports shortcuts to apps like Netflix and YouTube.

): Control different TV models using your phone or tablet. Supports shortcuts to apps like Netflix and YouTube. Kintsugi ( $19.99 ): Combat stress and anxiety by recording your day to day life to get to know yourself better;

): Combat stress and anxiety by recording your day to day life to get to know yourself better; Qoin - Expenses and Incomes ( $2.99 ) (In-app purchases): Record your daily expenses and take care of your budget with the help of widgets.

) (In-app purchases): Record your daily expenses and take care of your budget with the help of widgets. Sleep Bug Pro ( $1.99 ) Use your iPhone or iPad to generate soothing sounds, complete with images to help you sleep more easily.

) Use your iPhone or iPad to generate soothing sounds, complete with images to help you sleep more easily. Slideshow Master Pro ( $1.99 ): Create (and share) slideshows from photos stored on your iPad or iPhone using pre-defined templates and soundtracks.

Games for iOS currently free

Achi ($0.99): Reminisce the classic tic-tac-toe in this simple and addictive game.

Devil Twins: VIP ($0.99) (In-app purchases): Take part in chaotic battles and equip your characters to collect new allies.

Rusty Lake Hotel ($1.99): Provide the best service for hotel guests in this adventure full of challenges;

Space War GS ($1.99): Enjoy the nostalgia of classics like Galaga, Raiden, and other spaceship games - or 'shmups' - on the screen of your cell phone, or even the Apple Watch;

Enjoy the nostalgia of classics like Galaga, Raiden, and other spaceship games - or 'shmups' - on the screen of your cell phone, or even the Apple Watch; Triangle ($0.99): Face the AI or friends and try to connect the three sides of the triangle.

Well, that was the list of free apps for this week! Remember that all these apps are only temporarily free. So, it is possible that by the time you read this article, some of them have returned to their "paid apps" status.

Anyway, our team publishes a new version of this article every week, on Tuesday, with updates every Friday. Have you found a bug, an application is no longer free, or have some advice to give us? Write us a message or leave a comment below.