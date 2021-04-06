These paid iOS and Android apps free right now!

As the case is every week, NextPit brings you a selection of great deals on mobile apps and games that are normally paid for but are currently free for download on the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

This list is updated weekly and there will be two weekly editions posted on Tuesdays and Saturdays. Between publishing this article and the time you actually read this article, some apps may have become paid for again. So keep that in mind before coming at us in the comments section!

If you do manage to find an app for free but you can't really use it right now, we suggest you install the app anyway, then delete it from your device. That way, the app will become part of your app library and you can install it again for free when you need it.

Free Android Apps and Games

Free Android apps for this week

Digital Dashboard GPS Pro( 1,89€) A speedometer app - maybe for your bike.

A speedometer app - maybe for your bike. Electron Config Pro(7,49 €) An app that can be used to predict the electron configuration for all elements in the periodic table. Suitable for students, teachers and scientists alike!

An app that can be used to predict the electron configuration for all elements in the periodic table. Suitable for students, teachers and scientists alike! Barcode Scanner and QR Pro(1,89 € ) This barcode scanner is currently free and normally costs around EUR 2.

This barcode scanner is currently free and normally costs around EUR 2. Clean Equalizer & Bass Booster Pro (3,19 € ) Well, an equalizer app that is worth trying. The reviews are mixed.

Free Android games

Evertale( 0,59€) This role-playing game normally costs 59 cents but is currently free. Decent 4.4-star rating.

This role-playing game normally costs 59 cents but is currently free. Decent 4.4-star rating. Minesweeper Pro( 1,39€) The right app for Minesweeper junkies. Also very well rated with 4,5 stars!

The right app for Minesweeper junkies. Also very well rated with 4,5 stars! Flappy Floor | Bird Game( 0,59€) This Flappy Bird clone is also free this week.

This Flappy Bird clone is also free this week. Flyre( 0,59€) A fun game that is worth trying

A fun game that is worth trying Retro Pixel(€4.99 ): This platform game, which normally costs a fiver and features retro graphics, has good reviews.

Free iOS Apps and Games

Free iOS apps

FitSync for Fitbit (£3.99): You'll save almost four euros if you quickly scoop up FitSync for Fitbit on your iPhone now.

Kinoglitch Pro( €4.99) : A photo editing app for applying digital mosaic-like "glitch" effects.

Insta Safe (£1.09): This tool lets you download photos and videos from Instagram. Rated 5 stars - but there are also only 6 reviews so far ;)

Midori(10, 99 € ): KAGE BUNSHIN NO JUTSU! If you want to understand this phrase, this Japanese dictionary called Midori might be useful for you. Again, I included it mainly because of its high price.

BUNSHIN NO JUTSU! If you want to understand this phrase, this Japanese dictionary called Midori might be useful for you. Again, I included it mainly because of its high price. Balance: Meditation & Sleep (£54. 99): A wellness app with various meditation programs. The offer is not for the app, but for the annual subscription, which normally costs €54.99! Make sure to disable auto-renewal in the settings, though.

MemoCam (2,29 €): An app that lets you scan or digitize documents, including manuscripts (via OCR).

An app that lets you scan or digitize documents, including manuscripts (via OCR). Lightsynth (2,29 € ): A photo app that supports ADR (Adaptive Dynamic Range) and lets you adjust the dynamic range of your photos.

iOS games in the Apple App Store

Evertale(0,59€ ): This role-playing game is also currently free for iOS and even enjoys a 4.8-star rating. So friends of the genre should grab it!

This role-playing game is also currently free for iOS and even enjoys a 4.8-star rating. So friends of the genre should grab it! Ocmo (1,09 € ): A "ninja platformer", which is advertised as award-winning and also comes off very well with fans with 4.5 stars.

A "ninja platformer", which is advertised as award-winning and also comes off very well with fans with 4.5 stars. Jump'N'Shoot Attack (€2.29 ): A 4.5-star rated platformer with a retro look.

Invaders Mini($0. 99): A classic Space Invaders that works on iPhone and Apple Watch.

Moonlight Express ($3.99 ): A visually beautiful and neat game, if a hair's breadth past its season. Here, you play a kid who has to replace Santa Claus in order to run his Moonlight Express delivery service.

A visually beautiful and neat game, if a hair's breadth past its season. Here, you play a kid who has to replace Santa Claus in order to run his Moonlight Express delivery service. Shadowmatic (€1.09 ): released in 2015, this game has won quite a few awards, mostly for its design. It's a puzzle game that plays with perspective and shadows. It's full of in-app purchases, though.

