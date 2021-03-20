Free Apps for Android and iOS: Save €50 with these paid apps that are free right now!

If you happen to be a NextPit regular, you might also be aware of the fact that we send out a 'free apps of the week' article every Saturday. The idea behind this article is to share with you a list of apps that are available for free for a limited period of time. The money you save when you download these apps during such promotions can add up to a significant amount. This week, for example, we calculated that the temporarily free apps listed below would add up to almost 50 euros.

While free apps are a good thing to have, they are often replete with ads and you might have to make in-app purchases to 'unlock' certain features. That will not be the case with most of the apps shared in these articles because you are essentially getting a paid app for free.

Note that we complete this list of free apps from platforms like "AppsFree" and from a German community known as MyDealz. In case you are aware of any similar resources for paid apps that are temporarily free, do let us know in the comments below

Pro tip: If an app in this list catches your interest but you do not want it right now, the better idea is to download it on your phone anyway and maybe uninstall it later. This way, you can download that app for free when you really need it later

Free apps and games for Android

These Android apps are currently available for free

QR / Barcode Scanner PRO (2,29€ ): This is a simple QR code scanner that is free of ads. If you don't like using the native camera app for scanning QR codes, you should give this one a try.

This is a simple QR code scanner that is free of ads. If you don't like using the native camera app for scanning QR codes, you should give this one a try. Intergalactic Space Virtual Reality Rollercoaster (1,99€ ): Here's a virtual rollercoaster ride! The highlight of this app is that it's compatible with Google Cardboard, so you'll be transported into a VR world.

Here's a virtual rollercoaster ride! The highlight of this app is that it's compatible with Google Cardboard, so you'll be transported into a VR world. Hexadark - Hexa Icon Pack (0,99€ ): With this icon pack you can change the icons in your operating system. The look is minimalistic and quite chic!

With this icon pack you can change the icons in your operating system. The look is minimalistic and quite chic! Minka Dark - Icon Pack (0,99€ ): Another icon pack that is a bit more colorful than Hexadark.

These games for Android are free right now

A Tale of Little Berry Forest (0,89€ ): A short adventure game that looks really great.

A short adventure game that looks really great. Brain Card Game - Boymate10 4P (2,18€ ): A puzzle game that has 3.9 stars on the Google Play Store. The graphics don't look quite up to date, though.

A puzzle game that has 3.9 stars on the Google Play Store. The graphics don't look quite up to date, though. Sudoku Master (2,69€ ): An ad-free sudoku game that has been rated 4.7 stars on the Play Store. Nice to try out, perhaps?

An ad-free sudoku game that has been rated 4.7 stars on the Play Store. Nice to try out, perhaps? Portal Dogs (4,19€ ): In this game you are the king of all dogs and have to collect your fellow dogs to save them.

In this game you are the king of all dogs and have to collect your fellow dogs to save them. Nova Galaxy (0,89€ ): A tower defense game with a space theme.

Free Apps and Mobile Games for iPhone and iPad

These iOS apps are currently available for free

Memorize German (5,49€ ): Want to learn German? Improve your vocabulary skills with this app.

Want to learn German? Improve your vocabulary skills with this app. Python 3 (0,99€ ): With this free app you can learn the Python 3 programming language. The app also includes an IDE, i.e. a development environment.

With this free app you can learn the Python 3 programming language. The app also includes an IDE, i.e. a development environment. Lightsynth (2,29€ ): A camera app that offers a new HDR algorithm called "Adaptive Dynamic Range". The reviews are quite positive, only the processing is said to take a bit long.

A camera app that offers a new HDR algorithm called "Adaptive Dynamic Range". The reviews are quite positive, only the processing is said to take a bit long. MemoCam (2,29€ ): With MemoCam you can scan writings and symbols with the camera of your iPhone. Afterwards, you can process the scanned data directly and convert currencies for example.

With MemoCam you can scan writings and symbols with the camera of your iPhone. Afterwards, you can process the scanned data directly and convert currencies for example. Hollycool - Pro Video Editing(2,29€ ): The iMovie alternative "Hollycool" is still free this week. It is a video editor for iPhone and iPad.

iMovie alternative "Hollycool" is still free this week. It is a video editor for iPhone and iPad. Looking 4 Cache (4,49€ ): Looking 4 Cache is also still free. You can't use it to clear the cache of your apps, it's a geocaching app - a great lockdown activity if you ask me.

Looking 4 Cache is also still free. You can't use it to clear the cache of your apps, it's a geocaching app - a great lockdown activity if you ask me. DrumToolz (1,09€ ): If you follow the free apps every week, you already know "DrumToolz". The tool for drummers was free last week as well.

These mobile games for iOS are currently free

Neo Monsters (0,99€ ): A Pokémon clone, which is really good according to comments in the AppStore! You can catch over 2,000 monsters and even compete in PvP battles.

A Pokémon clone, which is really good according to comments in the AppStore! You can catch over 2,000 monsters and even compete in PvP battles. 8-bit Console Tank (6,99€ ): A classic 8-bit game for your iPhone or iPad!

So, now you should be able to get through the weekend with at least some new apps. If you find a new free app, let me know in the comments and I'll include it in this article. The same applies if one of the apps is no longer free.