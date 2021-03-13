Free apps of the week: These iOS & Android apps are currently free!

Once a week, we scour the web to bring to you a bunch of cool iOS and Android apps that are free for a short time. Note that we are not talking about free mobile games and apps, but about apps that are normally paid but are temporarily free thanks to promotional offers.

Even though the Pro versions of many iOS and Android apps don't even cost a euro, spending money on digital applications isn't favoured by everyone. That's where we come in and help you get an app that you right have beenwe wanting to download for a long time but were put off by its price.

Note that we are not randomly ploughing through the app directories to get these apps to you. We take help of an app called "AppsFree" for Android to help me find free apps. ( A free app to find free apps. wow!). Then there is the deals community on the German website MyDealz and not to mention, tips from the NextPit community.

One more tip before you start: If you might not need an app for a few weeks, you should install it anyway. Afterwards, you can uninstall it and load it back onto your phone for free. This is recommended because the promotions are often only valid for a few days.

Free apps and mobile games for Android

These Android apps are currently available for free

Relaxing Sleep Sounds Pro (0,59€ ): Without any ads you can enjoy a variety of sleep sounds. Besides nature sounds, there are also animal sounds. Well, if it helps!

80X Game Booster Premium (0,69€ ): With this application you can get a little more gaming power out of your phone. At least that's what the app promises, feel free to let me know if it works in the comments.

Text Reader Pro (1,00€ ): A speech synthesis that works completely offline. So if you are travelling abroad, you don't have to worry about roaming costs.

These mobile games for Android are free right now

Free Apps and Mobile Games for iPhone and iPad

These iOS apps are currently available for free

Lightsynth (2,29€ ): A camera app that offers a new HDR algorithm called "Adaptive Dynamic Range". The reviews are quite positive, only the processing is said to take a bit long.

MemoCam (2,29€ ): With MemoCam you can scan writings and symbols with the camera of your iPhone. Afterwards, you can process the scanned data directly and convert currencies for example.

Hollycool - Pro Video Editing(2,29€ ): The iMovie alternative "Hollycool" is still free this week. It is a video editor for the iPhone and iPad.

Looking 4 Cache (4,49€ ): Looking 4 Cache is also still free. You can't use it to clear the cache of your apps, it's a geocaching app - a great lockdown activity if you ask me.

DrumToolz (1,09€ ): If you follow the free apps every week, you already know "DrumToolz". The tool for drummers was free last week as well.

These mobile games for iOS are currently free

Peppa Pig: Polly Parrot (3,49€ ): In my opinion Peppa Pig is the Miss Piggy of the 21st century. The popular cartoon pig has to rescue a parrot in this children's game.

Drop Attack - AppStore (0,79€ ): Tetris never gets boring and if it does, you have a fresh variation of the stone-ordering game with "Drop Attack".

On iOS, unfortunately, it's hard to track how long each promotion will last. So forgive me if one of the presented applications has already been charged again. In this case, just let me know in the comments and I'll adjust the article!