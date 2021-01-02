Free Apps for iOS & Android: 21 Free Downloads for 2021

The new year has just dawned and I am sure it feels very 'young' and 'unfamiliar.' I am sure some of you have already written "2020 2021 " on a document or a piece of paper since you know, you had gotten used to writing 2020 everywhere. Anyway, in this latest edition of our 'free apps of the week' series, we start the new year with 21 free apps for iOS and Android.

What makes this list a bit special is the fact that the apps listed here were all paid at some point and are currently available for free. This effectively means I am actually helping you save some money. I also made sure that the collection below is a good mix between Android and iOS apps and mobile games.

Do you know any other apps that NextPit readers should definitely know about? Yes? Write me your app tip in the comments section below and I will add the app to this very list.

Another tip: Do you find an app interesting, but can't use it yet? Then download the app briefly and delete it afterwards. With Google Play, this effectively means you have purchased the app and it should be usable if you need it later.

Free apps and mobile games for Android

These Android apps are currently available for free

Buggy Backup Pro (5,49€ ): A very good backup app, which we even recommend in our best backup apps list. A must download

What can I spend?-Premium(3,19€ ): A finance app, which is currently available for free in the premium version.

Tunable: Tuner and Metronome (4,29€ ): One of the most popular apps for tuning instruments. App also offers a metronome feature

One of the most popular apps for tuning instruments. App also offers a metronome feature SnipBack (2,99€ ): With SnipBack, you record your voice clips in a new way. Instead of being active all the time, the app lets you save the last 30 seconds of a conversation. So if you hear something interesting, you tap the app and only relevant info is recorded.

Bloom Icon Pack (1,79€ ): An icon pack for your Android launcher.

These mobile games for Android are free right now

ShapeOminoes (1,49€ ): A puzzle game where you have to put shapes into a square. Thanks to the free premium version there are no ads.

Highwind (1,09€ ) : Steer a paper airplane through a course and try not to crash in this arcade game.

: Steer a paper airplane through a course and try not to crash in this arcade game. Triple Fantasy Premium (4,69€ ): This is an epic RPG card game that you can also play with friends. The premium version is currently free.

Monkey GO Happy (0,69€ ): Can you make the monkey happy by combining objects like in a puzzle? Find out with this free mobile game for Android!

Can you make the monkey happy by combining objects like in a puzzle? Find out with this free mobile game for Android! Winterlore (0,79€ ) A wintry story in which you have to pass puzzles and tasks.

Free Apps and Mobile Games for iPhone and iPad

These iOS apps are currently available for free

These mobile games for iOS are currently free

Sonarium (1,99€ ): Cyber-dystopian mobile game. Headphones recommended!

Fuchstreff Doppelkopf HD (3,49€ ): A Doppelkopf game, where you can even play against other players online.

Color by Numbers(3,99€ ): A colouring game with numerous motives. Colouring is done via a colour bar at the bottom of the screen.

colouring game with numerous motives. Colouring is done via a colour bar at the bottom of the screen. Marvin: The Cube (1,99€ ) : In this mobile game you have to solve puzzles and help a robot named "Marvin" to find his place in space.

I'm sure there were a few apps in there you could use, right? I downloaded the guitar tuner app directly to my phone, because even though I already use the free app "Gstrings" to tune my guitar, the current free version of Tunable is completely ad-free!