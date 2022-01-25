Four new Apple devices in spring: Apple sets the course for 2022

There are dates when we can be sure that they happen every year: Christmas, Easter, Halloween and also the Apple Spring Event. The holiday for Apple fans should also take place this year and cause a stir by presenting new devices. Now, analysts Mark Gurman and dylandkt come forward to summarize the upcoming presentations in advance.

Apple event should take place in March or April.

In addition to the iPhone SE (2022), a new iMac Mini, a new iMac Pro, and a new iPad Air are expected to be unveiled.

New database entries on unreleased iPhones and iPads surfaced.

For a few weeks now, all sorts of rumors about Apple's spring lineup have been circulating on the web. Like every year, Apple is likely to hold an event to present the new devices, which will take place in March or April. Last year, the 24-inch iMac was announced, in addition to the Apple AirTags and the iPad Pro. Apple analyst dylandkt has once again summarized the previous rumors in a tweet for anyone interested.

For the Apple Spring event, We will be receiving the Mac Mini with M1 Pro and M1 Max, a new 5G iPhone SE, and a new iPad Air. iMac Pro is still on track currently for a release in the spring. Yet, I have heard there are still concerns with regards to production. — Dylan (@dylandkt) January 23, 2022

In his post, he mentions the new 5G-enabled iPhone SE (2022), but also the new iPad Air, the iMac Mini with M1 Pro, and M1 Max chipsets, and a new iMac Pro. However, whether the large iMac will really be presented in the spring is questionable. There are said to be production problems that delay the launch. Apple analyst Mark Gurman also reported on these new launches in his latest newsletter, but it will probably be a while before we see the new iPad Pro. There are still said to be problems with the charging unit.

Will we see the new iPhone SE (2022) as early as this spring for the first time? / © NextPit

New database entries provide further clues.

Interestingly database entries were also registered with the the Eurasian Economic Commission (ECC). Apple has registered previously unknown model numbers for iPhone and iPad models there. These are likely to point to the new 3rd generation iPhone SE and the upcoming iPad Air.

By the way, you can find all the latest information about the iPhone SE (2022) on our rumor page!

Manufacturers have to make such entries when products are offered on the Russian market. This is the only way to get the corresponding encryption in Cyrillic. In the past years, such database entries already indicated new Apple products. For example, various iPhones, iPads, iMacs, or iPods were discovered in the ECC database before their release and presented at an Apple event shortly afterward.

Ultimately, the only question that remains is the timing of the spring presentation. Usually, the event takes place in March, but for 2021 it was postponed to April. Therefore, it is only safe to say at this point that an event will take place in the spring. Of course, it remains to be seen what will really be presented there and whether we will get any surprises.

What do you think of the Apple devices that will be presented? Do you think that the iMac Pro could also be presented? I look forward to your comments!