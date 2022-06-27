Fossil's new Gen 6 Hybrid smartwatch gets SpO2 monitoring and voice control

Before we get to see the Fossil Gen 7 smartwatch this year, the company has introduced a new hybrid smartwatch under its Gen 6 series. The new Fossil Gen 6 Hybrid features an e-ink display along with added SpO2 monitoring and support with Alexa voice assistant through the built-in microphone.

Fossil announced Gen 6 Hybrid smartwatch.

SpO2 or blood oxygen monitoring comes to Fossil Gen 6 Hybrid.

Fossil Gen 6 Hybrid starts at $229 / €229.

Fossil didn't disclose the specific screen size of the Gen 6 Hybrid, but based on the previous Hybrid HR series, the non-touch always-on display could be 1.1-inch in a circular shape which is far better than that which is found in the Withings Scanwatch Horizon. It is bordered with classic indices that show fitness and health data or can be configured with a different watch face. Positioned on the right side are two mechanical pushers and a center crown.

There will be two variants of the Fossil Gen 6: Machine and Stella. The difference starts with the design and size. A jagged bezel can be found on the 45 mm version (24 mm straps) while Stella boasts a chic and feminine finish surrounded by a handful of crystals in a 40.5 mm case (18 mm straps). Fortunately, both watches are 3 ATM water-resistant - sturdy enough against pressures equivalent to 30 meters of depth.

Fossil Gen 6 Hybrid smartwatch in rose gold color / © Fossil

SpO2 tracking arrives on Fossil hybrids but not standalone GPS feature

The 2022 Fossil hybrid smartwatches boast 14 days' worth of battery and improved sensors, particularly on heart rate monitoring. The biggest change is with the blood oxygen (SpO2 tracking) similar to that found on other premium smartwatches like the Garmin Venu 2 Plus and Forerunner 255. Users can also take advantage of receiving calls or SMS notifications and music control while connected to their phone through Bluetooth 5.0.

The Fossil Gen 6 Hybrid will likely miss the Snapdragon 4100 chipset, NFC for contactless pay, or a dedicated GPS sensor found in the more expensive Gen 6 model. On the other hand, the hybrid watch is powered by Fossil's own smartwatch software and not with Google's Wear OS. It will also come with an updated smartphone app for iOS and Android.

Skagen's Gen 6 Hybrid Jorn smartwatch / © Skagen

Pricing of Fossil Gen 6 Hybrid, Skagen Gen 6 Jorn Hybrid announced

Fossil will be releasing the Gen 6 Hybrid Machine (for men) and Stella (for women) on Jun 27 for $229 / €229 prices. The Machine has black, silver, or smoke colors while Stella is available in rose gold or silver finishes. Opting for a metallic band will cost you an additional $20.

The sub-brand of Fossil, Skagen, announced a pair of Gen 6 Jorn hybrid watches in Europe which retail for €219. Two sizes are available: 38 mm and 42 mm with rose gold/silver for the smaller variant and black/blue for the bigger watch, respectively.

