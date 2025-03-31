Hot topics

Safety Alert: Volvo Recalls 73,000 Cars Over Potential Fire Risks

2 min read 2 min No comments 0
brandgefahr tausende autos muessen in die werkstatt
© Volvo
Hayo Lücke
Hayo Lücke

Read in other languages:

Deutsch

Have you noticed? There is a new recall in the automotive industry. More than 70,000 vehicles with plug-in hybrid drives have to go to the workshop because the batteries may be defective. After a check, the entire energy storage system may even have to be replaced.

Numerous PHEV Models from Volvo Affected

This time, Volvo cars are affected. The Swedish manufacturer from the Geely Group is recalling over 73,000 models with PHEV drive systems worldwide, reports the trade magazine "Auto Motor Sport". In Germany, almost 5,000 cars are affected by the recall, specifically the S60, V60, S90, V90, XC60, and XC90 models built between 2020 and 2022.

The problem is that something may have gone wrong during production with the batteries manufactured by LG, which are installed in the hybrid system of the cars. This can lead to an internal short circuit. This short circuit can then, in turn, mean a higher risk of fire and, therefore, an enormous danger for the entire vehicle. The affected batteries were manufactured between June 2019 and November 2021.

Anyone driving an affected car in Germany will receive a letter from the Federal Motor Transport Authority (KBA) in the next few weeks. The letter will state that you should take your car to a Volvo workshop so that the hybrid system and battery can be checked there. If a cell defect is detected during this check, you will receive a completely new battery - free of charge, of course. If no abnormalities are registered during the check, the cars will receive new software. This should help to detect potential problems more quickly in the future.

Warning: No Longer Charge Affected Plug-in Hybrids

If you drive one of the Volvo models mentioned above, you should no longer charge your car at the socket or at a charging station until you have been to the workshop. This will reduce any potential dangers that could arise from the battery problem. The new recall is not yet listed in the KBA recall database. In the USA, the media report that the problems occur particularly when the battery in the affected cars is fully charged and the car is parked. Almost 7,500 vehicles in the USA have been affected by the recall.

Source: Auto Motor Sport

Best Smart Speaker With Amazon Alexa 

  Editor's choice Best smart home control center Best price-performance ratio Best sound Best sound supplement Best display
Product
Amazon Echo Dot (5. Gen) 2022
Amazon Echo Hub
Amazon Echo (4.Gen)
Amazon Echo Studio
Amazon Echo Sub
Amazon Echo Show 10 (3rd. Gen)
Product image Amazon Echo Dot (5. Gen) 2022 Product Image Amazon Echo Hub Product Image Amazon Echo (4.Gen) Product Image Amazon Echo Studio Product Image Amazon Echo Sub Product Image Amazon Echo Show 10 (3rd. Gen) Product Image
Review
Review: Amazon Echo Dot (5. Gen) 2022
Review: Amazon Echo Hub
Not yet tested
Review: Amazon Echo Studio
Not yet tested
Not yet tested
Price Compariosn
Go to comment (0)
Hayo Lücke

Hayo Lücke
Editor

Hayo started out in technology journalism back in 2002. He is currently passionately testing the latest e-cars and taking you into the exciting world of e-mobility with daily news. In his private life, he enjoys being out in nature with his dog and has been a passionate supporter of Preußen Münster since 1989.

Hayo Lücke is familiar with the following topics: Phone tariffs, Mobility, Internet and energy tariffs, Transport infrastructure, E-mobility & cars, Wearables, Smartwatches.

To the author profile
Liked this article? Share now!
Recommended articles
Latest articles
Push notification Next article
No comments
Write new comment:
All changes will be saved. No drafts are saved when editing
Write new comment:
All changes will be saved. No drafts are saved when editing