Have you noticed? There is a new recall in the automotive industry. More than 70,000 vehicles with plug-in hybrid drives have to go to the workshop because the batteries may be defective. After a check, the entire energy storage system may even have to be replaced.

Numerous PHEV Models from Volvo Affected

This time, Volvo cars are affected. The Swedish manufacturer from the Geely Group is recalling over 73,000 models with PHEV drive systems worldwide, reports the trade magazine "Auto Motor Sport". In Germany, almost 5,000 cars are affected by the recall, specifically the S60, V60, S90, V90, XC60, and XC90 models built between 2020 and 2022.

The problem is that something may have gone wrong during production with the batteries manufactured by LG, which are installed in the hybrid system of the cars. This can lead to an internal short circuit. This short circuit can then, in turn, mean a higher risk of fire and, therefore, an enormous danger for the entire vehicle. The affected batteries were manufactured between June 2019 and November 2021.

Anyone driving an affected car in Germany will receive a letter from the Federal Motor Transport Authority (KBA) in the next few weeks. The letter will state that you should take your car to a Volvo workshop so that the hybrid system and battery can be checked there. If a cell defect is detected during this check, you will receive a completely new battery - free of charge, of course. If no abnormalities are registered during the check, the cars will receive new software. This should help to detect potential problems more quickly in the future.

Warning: No Longer Charge Affected Plug-in Hybrids

If you drive one of the Volvo models mentioned above, you should no longer charge your car at the socket or at a charging station until you have been to the workshop. This will reduce any potential dangers that could arise from the battery problem. The new recall is not yet listed in the KBA recall database. In the USA, the media report that the problems occur particularly when the battery in the affected cars is fully charged and the car is parked. Almost 7,500 vehicles in the USA have been affected by the recall.