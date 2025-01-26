Pokémon Go Players have had to deal with a myriad of seemingly nonsensical updates and changes over the last couple of years. Now it seems like Niantic, the developer behind the game, is finally starting to listen to players and taking their feedback into consideration. Ahead of another big event for the game, Niantic has announced one seemingly small update that might change almost everything about the game as we know it.

Players in rural areas have had a hard time playing Pokémon Go ever since it was released in 2016. Oftentimes, PokéStops, which are essential to the game, were nowhere to be found, and Pokémon spawns were few and far between. In order to truly enjoy the game, players had to travel to bigger cities where both PokéStops and spawns are more plentiful. All of this may soon change.

Pokémon Go Increases Spawn Rates

By now, the yearly Pokémon Go Tour is one of the biggest events for the game. Many players travel around the world to join in on the fun, while others choose to play at home. In order to get players excited about the event, Niantic usually releases a big update in the weeks leading up to it. This time around, that update is especially interesting.

Niantic has announced that ahead of Pokémon Go Tour: Unova, spawn rates will increase across the board. This means that even rural players now have a chance to encounter and catch Pokémon in their own backyard. For many, this is truly a game changer. Apart from rural players, those who profit most from the change also include players with reduced mobility or less opportunity for travel.

While this update sounds promising, there is one drawback. So far, Niantic has not announced whether this change will be permanent or exclusive to the event. There is, however, hope that upon receiving positive feedback from the community, the change may become permanent. Similar instances of bugs turned features have occurred in the past.

A Visual Update to the Pokédex

Spawn rates are not the only thing that is about to change for Pokémon Go players. The well-known Pokédex is an important part of the game, as it allows players to track their progress while catching them all. Soon, the Pokédex will receive a comprehensive visual upgrade. According to Niantic, changes to the Pokédex are supposed to make it easier for players to tell which Pokémon they have already caught. As of right now, we don't know what this updated Pokédex is going to look like.

Do you still play Pokémon Go in 2025? If so, are you looking forward to these changes? Please let us know in the comments!