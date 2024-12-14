Only this Week: Download an Epic The Lord of the Rings Adventure for Free

Each week, you can save money on video games by checking out the current offer on the Epic Games Store. The quality and genre of the free games vary greatly, so it's worth checking in every week to ensure you don't miss out on any great deals. If the game of the week doesn't appeal to you, there's no harm in skipping it. This week, you can download The Lord of the Ring: Return to Moria.

Please note that this is a new series here at nextpit. However, if you are an app and gaming enthusiast, you can also follow our Free Apps of the Week and Top 5 Apps series. Now, without further ado, let's see what's on the Epic Games Store today.

This Week's Free Game

The Lord of the Rings: Return to Moria

This week, you can download the first of many games from the Epic Games Store advent calendar, namely, The Lord of the Rings: Return to Moria. Throughout this epic adventure, you lead a company of Dwarves back to their homeland of Moria. There, they want to recover their lost treasure, which lies deep below the ground in the Mines of Moria.

The Lord of the Rings: Return to Moria is a multiplayer game that you can play alongside your friends. Together, you must carefully plan your journey. Prepare by collecting materials, upgrading your equipment, and making sure you're always ready for a fight. Your journey to Moria will not be easy, and it's up to you to ensure the survival of your company.

On the Epic Games Store, the game has received a rating of 4,4 out of 5 stars. Players on Steam are equally fascinated and rate the game with 9 out of 10 stars. The game usually costs around $23, but you can download it for free right now. The offer ends on December 19th.

Download The Lord of the Rings: Return to Moria from the Epic Games Store.

Are you ready for an epic adventure? / © Steam

Next Week: A Mysterious Game

Next week's game is yet to be unveiled and remains a mystery for now. This week's game marks the beginning of the Epic Games Store advent calendar, which will continue next week. The frequency of the free games will most likely increase as Christmas draws closer, but for now, you can look forward to a high-quality free game every week. We will keep you updated as more info becomes available.

Which game is your favorite of the week? Are you looking forward to next week's game? Please let us know in the comments!