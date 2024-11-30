10 out of 10: Genius Action Game is Free and Star Wars is on the Horizon

Each week, you can save money on video games by checking out the current offer on the Epic Games Store. The quality and genre of the free games vary greatly, so it's worth checking in every week to ensure you don't miss out on any great deals. If the game of the week doesn't appeal to you, there's no harm in skipping it. This week, you can download Brotato.

Please note that this is a new series here at nextpit. However, if you are an app and gaming enthusiast, you can also follow our Free Apps of the Week and Top 5 Apps series. Now, without further ado, let's see what's on the Epic Games Store today.

This Week's Free Game

Brotato

Brotato does not just have a crazy name; it is a genuinely unhinged game. You play as a potato and have to fend off hordes of aliens. Choose from a wide variety of items and traits to defend yourself until help finally arrives. Your potato can wield six weapons at a time, which allows for many unique builds and loadouts.

As you may expect, Brotato is a game all about having fun. The game has received stellar reviews from players on the Epic Games Store, rating it 4.8 out of 5 stars. This makes it one of the best-reviewed free games of all time. The normal price for this subversive masterpiece is $5.

Download Brotato from the Epic Games Store.

Brotato is fast, fun, and crazy. / © Steam

A Sneak Peek at Next Week's Free Games

Bus Simulator 21 Next Stop

This game is truly a classic in the simulation genre. In Bus Simulator 21 Next Stop, you get to play an improved version of the popular game. This game has a lot to offer, featuring an entirely new game mode and the most extensive selection of buses in the series. Drive your bus through town, create efficient routes, and manage your company as well as you can.

Bus Simulator 21 Next Stop usually costs $35. The game has received great reviews on the Epic Games Store and is recommended for veterans and beginners alike.

Download Bus Simulator 21 Next Stop from the Epic Games Store.

Bus Simulator 21 Next Stop has received a big upgrade. / © Steam

LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

This epic LEGO Star Wars game is certainly a gem among the free games. It usually costs a whopping $50, and for good reason. This game features over 300 playable characters, over 100 vehicles, and 23 planets to explore. Throughout your journey, you will experience the most memorable moments from all nine Skywalker saga films through the lens of classic LEGO humor.

If you download both free games next week, you can save a total of $85. It seems like the Epic Games Store is gearing up for Christmas. Around this time of year, the free games are usually of exceptionally high quality.

Download LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga from the Epic Games Store.

LEGO Star Wars is a classic among LEGO games. / © Steam

Which game is your favorite of the week? Are you looking forward to next week's games? Please let us know in the comments!