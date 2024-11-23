9 out of 10 Stars: Dystopian Thriller Game is Free Right Now

Each week, you can save money on video games by checking out the current offer on the Epic Games Store. The quality and genre of the free games vary greatly, so it's worth checking in every week to ensure you don't miss out on any great deals. If the game of the week doesn't appeal to you, there's no harm in skipping it. This week, you can download Beholder.

Please note that this is a new series here at nextpit. However, if you are an app and gaming enthusiast, you can also follow our Free Apps of the Week and Top 5 Apps series. Now, without further ado, let's see what's on the Epic Games Store today.

This Week's Free PC Game

Beholder

In this game, you take on the role of a state-installed landlord in a totalitarian country. You are tasked with spying on your tenants, whether that be through listening devices or by sneaking into their apartments. The state expects you to report anyone capable of plotting against the system. Will you fight against the oppressors or look out for your own family, who rely on you? Beholder is a game full of difficult choices to make. And every choice you make has consequences that you have to deal with.

Beholder is free on the Epic Games Store this week. The game usually costs around $14 and has received generally favorable reviews by critics. Players on Steam have awarded it 9 out of 10 stars.

Download Beholder from the Epic Games Store.

This game puts you into seemingly impossible situations. / © Steam

A Sneak Peek at Next Week's Free Game

Brotato

Brotato does not just have a crazy name; it is a genuinely unhinged game. You play as a potato and have to fend off hordes of aliens. Choose from a wide variety of items and traits to defend yourself until help finally arrives. Your potato can wield six weapons at a time, which allows for many unique builds and load outs.

As you may expect, Brotato is a game all about having fun. The game has received stellar reviews from players on the Epic Games Store, rating it 4.8 out of 5 stars. This makes it one of the best-reviewed free games of all time. The normal price for this subversive masterpiece is $5.

Download Brotato from the Epic Games Store

Brotato is fast, fun, and crazy. / © Steam

Which game is your favorite of the week? Are you looking forward to next week's games? Please let us know in the comments!