One of the Best RPGs of all Time is Free right now

Each week, you can save money on video games by checking out the current offer on the Epic Games Store. The quality and genre of the free games vary greatly, so it's worth checking in every week to ensure you don't miss out on any great deals. If the game of the week doesn't appeal to you, there's no harm in skipping it. This week, you can download "Fallout Classic Collection" and "Wild Card Football".

Please note that this is a new series here at nextpit. However, if you are an app and gaming enthusiast, you can also follow our Free Apps of the Week and Top 5 Apps series. Now, without further ado, let's see what's on the Epic Games Store today.

This Week's Free Games

Fallout Classic Collection

Fallout is one of the most popular RPGs of all time. The Amazon Prime Video series has recently renewed interest in the series and resulted in a slew of great offers. One of those great offers is the Fallout Classic Collection, which you can currently download for free on the Epic Games Store. The bundle includes three classic Fallout games: Fallout: A Post Nuclear Role Playing Game, Fallout 2: A Post Nuclear Role Playing Game, and Fallout Tactics: Brotherhood of Steel.

Download the Fallout Classic Collection from the Epic Games Store.

Wild Card Football

Wild Card Football is a fun arcade-style football game featuring 7v7 team-focused gameplay. The unique Wild Card system lets you change the course of the action in an instant with special power-ups and rule-breaking abilities. You can create your very own team and choose from hundreds of professional players. Assemble your ultimate squad and advance through different challenges and events. Your team's logo, uniform, and colors are fully customizable. This game usually costs $30 but is available for free until September 5th.

Download Wild Card Football from the Epic Games Store.

This game is not what it seems. / © Steam

A Sneak Peek at Next Week's Free Games

Football Manager 2024

In Football Manager 2024, you step into the shoes of a real boss. It's your job to manage the world's best teams and write your own football story. This game includes a tactical system that's modeled on football's most successful styles of play, a realistic transfer market, and a leveling system for your players on the training field. The game usually costs a whopping $60.

Download Football Manager 2024 from the Epic Games Store.

This game lets you assemble your perfect team. / © Steam

Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts

Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts is a first-person shooter like no other. This game lets you play as a paid assassin who eliminates high-value targets. Rival snipers try to kill you while you take down a wide range of targets. The game offers precise, strategic gameplay and several bounties and challenges that reward you with money you can spend on upgrades. Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts is not yet available on the Epic Games Store but will be free starting next week. The game has aggregated very positive reviews on Steam and costs $30.

Download Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts from the Epic Games Store.

This game is no ordinary shooter. / © Steam

Which game is your favorite of the week? Are you looking forward to next week's games? Let us know in the comments!