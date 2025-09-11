Gamestation Go: A Throwback to the Atari Days

Handhelds are a current trend that Atari is not letting pass by just like that. The former console and games developer is riding on the format to give 200 classics — not just from its own repertoire — a new lease of life.

In addition to the actual gameplay, computer games usually focus on the graphics, which are designed to captivate the gamer with realistic visuals and impressive effects. However, classic games of yore are also very popular with many gamers. Not only that, they don't necessarily have to look for dusty gaming devices from days gone by, such as the Nintendo Wii U or 3DS, at flea markets or in classified ads to play like they used to.

Retro consoles have become very popular in recent years. Games from the past are installed as part of a collection on consoles that are visually modeled after their predecessors. Atari also tried its hand at such a console and launched the Flashback with 20 games in 2007. For the design, the manufacturer drew upon the 2600 and 7800 models that were hugely successful in the 1970s and '80s.

Today's Hardware for Yesterday's Games

Atari seems to want to benefit from a new trend now: Handhelds. Nintendo and Valve have enjoyed great success with the Switch and Steam Deck. In the future, the format should also breathe new life into Atari's classic games. Although the manufacturer did not develop handhelds in its heyday, the Gamestation Go intends to be visually reminiscent of the same era in which the games were played originally. This applies not only to the color design, but also to the rotary knobs and control pad as well.

Technically, however, the handheld is certainly tailored to modern users. The device has a seven-inch display with high resolution, according to the manufacturer. However, you should not expect anything more than an HD display (1280 x 720 pixels). Atari is also reluctant to provide details of the other hardware.

Nevertheless, the portable console can be connected to a TV via an HDMI port. The USB-C port allows the use of an additional controller, as the gaming station can also be set up with the help of a stand hidden behind it. Thanks to a WLAN module, it can also connect to the internet. The handheld also has a microSD card slot. However, the manufacturer did not reveal any details about this, either. Presumably, memory cards are supported to back up save games.

200 Games, Including the Classics

The pure performance of the hardware does not play the decisive role with the console, as the 200 games that can be played are already installed. They hail primarily from the Atari 2600, Atari 5200, and Atari 7800 consoles, with some games from other developers also licensed, such as Pac-Man and titles from Jaleco and Pico International.

However, the Atari classics have been polished up again for a contemporary gaming experience. This means that the games' graphics, which are no longer quite as fresh as they used to be, are also shown at their best on modern flat screens.

Fans of classic computer games should also be attracted by the relatively affordable price. The Atari Gamestation Go can be pre-ordered for $179.99 a pop.