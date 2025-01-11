Weekly Free Game Alert: Amazing Idle-Game Available for Download

Each week, you can save money on video games by checking out the current offer on the Epic Games Store. The quality and genre of the free games vary greatly, so it's worth checking in every week to ensure you don't miss out on any great deals. If the game of the week doesn't appeal to you, there's no harm in skipping it. This week, you can download Turmoil.

Please note that this is a new series here at nextpit. However, if you are an app and gaming enthusiast, you can also follow our Free Apps of the Week and Top 5 Apps series. Now, without further ado, let's see what's on the Epic Games Store today.

This Week's Free Game

Turmoil

This week, you can download a fun, tongue-in-cheek simulation called Turmoil for free. In this game, you are teleported back to a time when finding oil on your property meant instant wealth. Start a small oil-drilling operation and expand to build your empire. As you make more and more money digging for oil, the town will grow along with you.

The game offers a campaign in which you beat your rivals and tons of upgrades to your tools and machinery. This makes it a perfect pastime and guarantees hours of fun and engaging gameplay. Whether you have to suffer through never-ending online lectures or attend the fifth meeting that could have been an e-mail, this game will keep you from falling asleep.

Download Turmoil from the Epic Games Store.

Turmoil is a fun game that will keep you entertained for hours. / © Steam

A Sneak Peek at Next Week's Free Game

Escape Academy

Do you like Escape Rooms? If you do, this game is the perfect virtual alternative to playing in real life. Escape Academy is an engaging puzzle game with the main goal of gaining entry to locations that you're not supposed to be in. Whether it be through solving puzzles or hacking into secure servers, you have to find a way in—or out.

Escape Academy usually costs around $16. You can download the game for free starting next week. All you need to secure this deal is a free Epic Games Store account.

Download Escape Academy from the Epic Games Store.

Escape Academy is a fun puzzle game. / © Steam

Are you looking forward to next week's free game? Please let us know in the comments!