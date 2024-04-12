Ecovacs Deebot T20 Omni Robot Vacuum Falls to New Low for $450 Off

If you haven't started your spring-cleaning session yet, then you might want to consider a robot vacuum for hands-free and upgraded cleaning. Among those on sale are Ecovacs' new Deebot line and one of the popular models has fallen to a new low.

Over on Amazon, the Deebot T20 Omni with a self-cleaning docking station is currently listed for $649, which is a steep drop from the usual price of $1099. This translates to a saving valued at $450 (41 percent).

Affiliate offer Ecovacs Deebot T20 Omni

Why you should pick the Ecovacs Deebot T20 Omni

The Deebot T20 Omni (review) is a more capable version of the Deebot T10 Plus that our colleague reviewed. This robot features a powerful suction rating of 6,000 Pa, which is more than compared to most robot vacuums in its price range. It also means that it can effectively get rid of dirt stuck on carpets and in-between tiles and gaps.

Ecovacs' Deebot T20 Omini has an anti-tangle brush roller to keep hairs from getting stuck, which subsequently enhances cleaning. Moreover, the dual mopping system comes with a high-pressure force of 6 N and has a fast spinning rate at 180 rpm for effective removal of stains from floors.

Ecovacs Deebot T20 Omni features an all-in-one docking station with water tanks and a mop cleaner. / © nextpit

For automation, the Deebot T20 Omni's station has a dust bin that can hold dirt for up to 75 days. It also has a self-cleaning dryer and washer that pours hot water to better clean the mops in the robot vacuum.

While in smart features, the Deebot T20 Omni comes with the company's Yiko voice assistant, but it can work with Google Assistant or Alexa as well. You can also find a 3D navigation system for obstacle avoidance and map generation.

Which of the Deebot T20 Omni features do you think are the most practical? Are you looking to buy one for this discounted price? Let us hear your answers.