Hot topics

Ecovacs Deebot T20 Omni Robot Vacuum Falls to New Low for $450 Off

2 min read 2 min No comments 0
nextpit Ecovacs T20 Omni Vacuum Robot Test
© nextpit
Jade Bryan
Jade Bryan Junior Editor

If you haven't started your spring-cleaning session yet, then you might want to consider a robot vacuum for hands-free and upgraded cleaning. Among those on sale are Ecovacs' new Deebot line and one of the popular models has fallen to a new low.

Over on Amazon, the Deebot T20 Omni with a self-cleaning docking station is currently listed for $649, which is a steep drop from the usual price of $1099. This translates to a saving valued at $450 (41 percent).

Why you should pick the Ecovacs Deebot T20 Omni

The Deebot T20 Omni (review) is a more capable version of the Deebot T10 Plus that our colleague reviewed. This robot features a powerful suction rating of 6,000 Pa, which is more than compared to most robot vacuums in its price range. It also means that it can effectively get rid of dirt stuck on carpets and in-between tiles and gaps.

Ecovacs' Deebot T20 Omini has an anti-tangle brush roller to keep hairs from getting stuck, which subsequently enhances cleaning. Moreover, the dual mopping system comes with a high-pressure force of 6 N and has a fast spinning rate at 180 rpm for effective removal of stains from floors.

Ecovacs Deebot T20 Omni
Ecovacs Deebot T20 Omni features an all-in-one docking station with water tanks and a mop cleaner. / © nextpit

For automation, the Deebot T20 Omni's station has a dust bin that can hold dirt for up to 75 days. It also has a self-cleaning dryer and washer that pours hot water to better clean the mops in the robot vacuum.

While in smart features, the Deebot T20 Omni comes with the company's Yiko voice assistant, but it can work with Google Assistant or Alexa as well. You can also find a 3D navigation system for obstacle avoidance and map generation.

Which of the Deebot T20 Omni features do you think are the most practical? Are you looking to buy one for this discounted price? Let us hear your answers.

  Editor's choice Best smart home control center Best price-performance ratio Best sound Best sound supplement Best display
Product
Amazon Echo Dot (5. Gen) 2022
Amazon Echo Hub
Amazon Echo (4.Gen)
Amazon Echo Studio
Amazon Echo Sub
Amazon Echo Show 10 (3rd. Gen)
Product image Amazon Echo Dot (5. Gen) 2022 Product Image Amazon Echo Hub Product Image Amazon Echo (4.Gen) Product Image Amazon Echo Studio Product Image Amazon Echo Sub Product Image Amazon Echo Show 10 (3rd. Gen) Product Image
Review
Review: Amazon Echo Dot (5. Gen) 2022
Review: Amazon Echo Hub
Not yet tested
Review: Amazon Echo Studio
Not yet tested
Not yet tested
Price Compariosn
nextpit receives a commission for purchases made via the marked links. This has no influence on the editorial content and there are no costs for you. You can find out more about how we make money on our transparency page.
Go to comment (0)
Jade Bryan

Jade Bryan
Junior Editor

I still remember how amazed I was when I first got hold of the Nokia 3210 back when I was a kid, and it was during that time I developed my love for technology, particularly for mobile phones. I started sharing my knowledge through writing in different blogs and forums back in Nokia Nseries era. I even make videos before where I put different phones side-by-side. Today, I'm still an avid enthusiast of smartphones, but my interests have evolved into smart devices and electric vehicles.

View all articles
Liked this article? Share now!
Recommended articles
Latest articles
Push notification Next article
No comments
Write new comment:
All changes will be saved. No drafts are saved when editing
Write new comment:
All changes will be saved. No drafts are saved when editing