Free instead of $7.49: Dungeon crawler for old school fans

Today's app of the day is again something for NextPit gamers. You can download Dungeon Princess: Offline RPG for free instead of paying $7.49 in the next six days. I'll show you for whom the dungeon crawler is worthwhile and if it's really fun!

TL;DR

Dungeon Princess: Offline RPG is a classic dungeon crawler.

is a classic dungeon crawler. The app has a 4.5-star rating from over 5,200 users.

Fast-paced battle system with an 8-bit look.

There used to be RPGs that touch every gamer's heart even today. Games like Final Fantasy used to give me sleepless nights, and so I'm still an absolute advocate of the genre until now. There are numerous 8-bit RPGs on smartphones these days, but only a few stand out from the crowd. Dungeon Princess: Offline RPG is a different story. The game will keep you busy for quite a while and is also really fun to play.

Why the download of Dungeon Princess is worthwhile

The story of the game is quite simple. The hero "ISM" tries to make his sister "NADIE" a princess. Granted, this isn't exactly the plot Hollywood movies are made of, but the storyline still plays out quite entertainingly. You start the game with these two siblings and are thrown directly into one of the 1000 (!) possible dungeons. However, you don't have to explore a dungeon in the classic crawler manner, but rather give the enemies a good kicking.

You have all kinds of heroes at your disposal, which you can collect bit by bit. I was initially quite confused when I saw the first enemy, because an explanation is unfortunately missing. The game looks like the classic, turn-based Final Fantasy parts, but it plays a bit differently.

By tapping the different characters, you can activate their skills, which have different cooldowns. Thus, the tactical aspect of classic RPGs is a bit missing, but it's quite fun to bludgeon the enemies one by one.