If you're hunting for the best robot vacuum deal this Cyber Monday, look no further than the Dreame L10S Ultra. This all-in-one, self-cleaning robot vacuum has dropped to just $399, a massive 50% off its usual $799 price.

This marks the lowest price ever for the Dreame L10S Ultra, beating the previous low by a substantial $100. You're getting a premium robot vacuum for half its original price—making it a deal worth considering.

Why You Need the Dreame L10S Ultra in Your Cleaning Arsenal

Launched in late 2022, the Dreame L10S Ultra (review) delivers advanced vacuum and mop combo capabilities. Its 5,300 Pa suction power ensures intensive cleaning, while its carpet detection technology adjusts suction to tackle stubborn debris and pet hair.

When it comes to mopping, this robot stands out with fast-spinning dual mop heads and an auto-lift function that keeps carpets and rugs dry. The station includes a 2.5-liter water tank, providing enough capacity to cover large floor areas. Additionally, the base station handles self-cleaning using hot water to remove stains from the mop pads and air drying to prevent odors.

Dreame L10s Ultra's base station has a self-emptying and auto-refilling feature for up to 60 days of hands-free cleaning. / © nextpit

Another highlight is the automatic dispensing of cleaning solutions, paired with a large dust bin that supports hands-free cleaning for weeks.

The Dreame L10S Ultra is one of the first robot vacuums to feature AI navigation with auto-path generation, making it highly efficient at avoiding obstacles. Equipped with an RGB camera and a light-guided system, it creates 3D maps of your space, which you can customize through the mobile app for tailored routines and schedules.

With up to 210 minutes of cleaning per charge, this robot vacuum can cover extensive areas without interruption. Plus, it automatically returns to its base to recharge, so you never have to worry about downtime.

At half its usual price, the Dreame L10S Ultra offers impressive value for a self-cleaning robot vacuum and mop with premium features. But is it the right choice for you? Let us know your thoughts in the comments!