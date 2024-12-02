Hot topics

Dreame's Self-Cleaning L10S Ultra Robot Cleaner is 50% Off for Cyber Monday

2 min read 2 min No comments 0
NextPit Dreame L10s Ultra 4
© nextpit
Jade Bryan
Jade Bryan Junior Editor

If you're hunting for the best robot vacuum deal this Cyber Monday, look no further than the Dreame L10S Ultra. This all-in-one, self-cleaning robot vacuum has dropped to just $399, a massive 50% off its usual $799 price.

This marks the lowest price ever for the Dreame L10S Ultra, beating the previous low by a substantial $100. You're getting a premium robot vacuum for half its original price—making it a deal worth considering.

Why You Need the Dreame L10S Ultra in Your Cleaning Arsenal

Launched in late 2022, the Dreame L10S Ultra (review) delivers advanced vacuum and mop combo capabilities. Its 5,300 Pa suction power ensures intensive cleaning, while its carpet detection technology adjusts suction to tackle stubborn debris and pet hair.

When it comes to mopping, this robot stands out with fast-spinning dual mop heads and an auto-lift function that keeps carpets and rugs dry. The station includes a 2.5-liter water tank, providing enough capacity to cover large floor areas. Additionally, the base station handles self-cleaning using hot water to remove stains from the mop pads and air drying to prevent odors.

Dreame L10s Ultra docked on its base station for NextPit's review
Dreame L10s Ultra's base station has a self-emptying and auto-refilling feature for up to 60 days of hands-free cleaning. / © nextpit

Another highlight is the automatic dispensing of cleaning solutions, paired with a large dust bin that supports hands-free cleaning for weeks.

The Dreame L10S Ultra is one of the first robot vacuums to feature AI navigation with auto-path generation, making it highly efficient at avoiding obstacles. Equipped with an RGB camera and a light-guided system, it creates 3D maps of your space, which you can customize through the mobile app for tailored routines and schedules.

With up to 210 minutes of cleaning per charge, this robot vacuum can cover extensive areas without interruption. Plus, it automatically returns to its base to recharge, so you never have to worry about downtime.

At half its usual price, the Dreame L10S Ultra offers impressive value for a self-cleaning robot vacuum and mop with premium features. But is it the right choice for you? Let us know your thoughts in the comments!

 The Best Portable Projectors in 2024

  The best choice The best value for money The best for less The all-rounder The challenger The best laser TV
Product
Xgimi Halo+
Dangbei Neo
Technaxx TX-127
Samsung Freestyle
Nebula Anker Capsule 3 Laser
Formovie Theater
Image Xgimi Halo+ Product Image Dangbei Neo Product Image Technaxx TX-127 Product Image Samsung Freestyle Product Image Nebula Anker Capsule 3 Laser Product Image Formovie Theater Product Image
Offers

To find out more, browse through our comprehensive Portable Projectors buying guide.

Go to comment (0)
Jade Bryan

Jade Bryan
Junior Editor

I still remember how amazed I was when I first got hold of the Nokia 3210 back when I was a kid, and it was during that time I developed my love for technology, particularly for mobile phones. I started sharing my knowledge through writing in different blogs and forums back in Nokia Nseries era. I even make videos before where I put different phones side-by-side. Today, I'm still an avid enthusiast of smartphones, but my interests have evolved into smart devices and electric vehicles.

To the author profile
Liked this article? Share now!
Recommended articles
Latest articles
Push notification Next article
No comments
Write new comment:
All changes will be saved. No drafts are saved when editing
Write new comment:
All changes will be saved. No drafts are saved when editing