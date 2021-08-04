Download the new Google Pixel 6 wallpapers

Despite keeping a tight lid on leaks when it came to its previous generation smartphones, the Google Pixel 6 line did not manage to prevent wallpapers that will appear on its latest smartphones from being released ahead of time. Meet the 12 background images of the upcoming Google smartphone, which do drop hints about some of the specifications.

TL;DR

12 wallpapers found in the upcoming Pixel 6 smartphones have been leaked on the XDA Developers website.

Images indicate position of the selfie camera on the screen as well as display resolution.

By tricking the Wallpapers app (Play Store), editors at XDA Developers managed to unlock the background images of the Pixel 6 Pro model which is also known by its codename, Raven. These images follow the pattern of previous Pixel generations, taking advantage of the space for the selfie camera in creative ways (by transforming the circle into a headphone, for instance).

These images take advantage of the cutout for the selfie camera in different ways / © Google

The wallpapers are in PNG format, and have a resolution of 1440 x 3120 pixels, basically confirming the Quad HD+ resolution of the 6.7-inch screen found on the new handset. In these images, the location of the selfie camera seems to be a little lower than expected. For this reason, perhaps the wallpapers do not look as good as they should on other models.

In any case, you can download the package which contains all of the images and test whether the wallpapers match your smartphone by clicking on the link below:

Google Pixel 6 Wallpapers

With the Pixel 6 range, wallpapers play an even more important role compared to previous generations. After all, the Pixel 6 smartphones should ship with Android 12, where the background image is used as the basis for custom colors in the Material You user interface.

Images follow the muted tones of the Pixel models as presented in early August / © Google

So, what do you think of the new wallpapers? Do you like the color shades picked by Google as well as the suggested direction for the all-new Android 12? Leave your opinion in the comments field below!