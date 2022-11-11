Discover the tech roles earning the biggest salaries this year

The world waits with bated breath to see how economies and industries respond to the expected 2023 recession. Even the typically robust tech industry has experienced some significant losses of late courtesy of layoffs at Stripe, Meta and Twitter. The good news, however, is that new research shows globally, the sector is expected to rise by 6% with cloud computing showing particular strength.

This means that for those working in tech, they can continue to enjoy higher salaries, creative and impactful non-financial benefits – and depending on your experience and skill set, a possible salary bump too.

Global increase in salaries

The annual report from tech and sales recruiting marketplace Hired shows a global increase in salaries across nearly all tech roles. The report, the 2022 State of Tech Salaries: Navigating an Uncertain Hiring Market, is the most comprehensive deep dive into the state of the tech sector since before the pandemic.

It shows that while growth is to be expected across the tech sector as a whole, some specializations and roles can expect to enjoy a fruitful 24 months. Those working within cloud computing have seen demand for their skills jump as Covid accelerated demand, changing not only how and when we work, but also how companies are required to do business if they want to not only survive but thrive. In fact, public cloud spending is expected to more than double by 2025, with only a fraction of noncritical workloads on the cloud today.

Top roles

In terms of paydays, the highest salaries in tech are reserved for those with experience in software engineering, followed closely by DevOps, design and data analytics. Engineering management came top as the highest paid position for 2022. However, the best news is reserved for those just starting out on their tech career or in middle management, as these sectors are the ones that jumped the highest in terms of salary, according to Hired’s report.

For those who don’t have direct tech experience but are looking to take advantage of the sector’s popularity, the report also shows that demand for digital communication experts has increased by 8.5% as startups and unicorns alike are looking to establish themselves as serious players within the sector.

As such, marketing, communications or PR specialists looking to future-proof their careers would do well to look at tech companies currently hiring. It’s also worth noting that as how and when we shop has changed, ecommerce has shown itself to be the dark horse of the tech world and offers some of the highest paid salaries.

So what can you do if these trends don’t align with your personal experience? Move jobs: it’s that simple. If your current employer can’t or won’t match your salary, know that with the right skill set there are plenty of opportunities available within the tech sector.

The NextPit Job Board is full of companies searching for talent, including some tech big hitters that are renowned for treating employees well. We’ve highlighted three below who are all currently hiring for remote tech jobs across skill sets, including data analysis, engineering management and personalization.

Roblox

Roblox is an online game platform and game creation system used every day by tens of millions of people from around the world. Its vision is to build a platform that enables shared experiences among billions of users. It is looking for talented people to join the company as it ushers in a new category of human interaction.

Roblox is currently hiring for a Principal Product Designer, Social, a Senior Data Scientist - Social Acquisition as well as a Senior Software Engineer - Customer Care. Or, browse all available opportunities with Roblox.

Google

With focuses across search engine technology, online advertising, cloud computing, computer software, quantum computing, e-commerce, artificial intelligence, and consumer electronics, it’s no surprise there are an abundance of jobs and opportunities at Google.

Right now, you can check out a Director, Strategy and Operations, Consumer Trust job, a Data Center Operations Manager, United States Government role, and a Cloud and Program Manager, Value job. Browse all available opportunities on Google.

CrowdStrike

As leaders in cybersecurity, CrowdStrike is constantly looking to innovate with first-to-market software, and as such is always on the lookout for tech talent. CrowdStrike uses advanced cloud-native platforms for protecting critical areas of enterprise risk – endpoints and cloud workloads, identity and data – and offers workers benefits including remote working, generous family leave, health insurance and profit sharing.

The company is hiring for remote roles including Senior Infrastructure Engineer, Software Engineer specializing in cloud security and Data Visualisation Engineer. Explore all available opportunities at CrowdStrike.

There are dozens of companies currently hiring across all sectors and levels on the NextPit Job Board – discover all opportunities now. This article was written by Aisling O’Toole.