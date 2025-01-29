Hot topics

CVS’s Digital Shelf Locks: A Smart Solution to Retail’s Biggest Challenge?

CVS Health App Unlock Cabinet iPhones
© nextpit
CVS is one of the major retailers in the US that has started locking up items in cabinets, requiring staff assistance to retrieve products when needed. While this measure helps address theft, it has also created inconvenience for both customers and employees. In response, the company has updated its app to include a new feature that allows users to access these locked shelves using their iPhones.

Like many other retailers, CVS has secured most of its high-value items, requiring customers to either press a button or call an employee to manually unlock the cabinet. This in-store process has proven inefficient, causing frustration for both shoppers and staff.

How the CVS Health App Feature Works

Now, CVS has introduced its updated mobile app, which has been rebranded from CVS Pharmacy to CVS Health. The new app includes a feature currently being tested in select stores, allowing users to unlock cabinets using their iPhones when they require an item. The feature was initially piloted last year.

However, as reported by The Wall Street Journal, the process is not entirely seamless. To use this feature, a customer must have a CVS account with a loyalty membership logged into the app, ensure their Bluetooth is enabled, and be connected to the store's Wi-Fi before they can unlock a cabinet.

CVS has stated that the pilot program has already been successful and that the company plans to expand it to 10 to 15 additional stores before rolling it out nationwide. However, there is no word yet on when—or if—the feature will be introduced to the Android version of the app.

This Digital Solution Aims to Tackle the Shoplifting Crisis

The newly introduced feature seeks to minimize inconvenience while ensuring robust product security. However, its success depends on whether customers are willing to adopt it—especially given privacy concerns and the need to share the usual personal data like name and address when signing up for the CVS Health app in addition to interests and search history.

Beyond CVS, major retailers like Target and Walmart have also resorted to locking up high-value items in response to the surge in theft and shoplifting nationwide. As this trend gains momentum, it wouldn’t be surprising to see more retailers integrating mobile technology to balance security with a frictionless shopping experience.

Would you be willing to sign up and use your mobile device to streamline your shopping experience at CVS? Does the added convenience outweigh the trade-off of sharing personal data?

Source: CVS

