Since its inception, Nothing has been known for producing distinctive products, including its budget spinoff brand, CMF, which introduced the semi-modular CMF Phone 1. Now, the company appears to be working on its successor, possibly named the CMF Phone 2. While the official name remains uncertain, a major upgrade, particularly in the camera department, is hinted at in a recent teaser.

CMF Phone 2 Could Feature More Cameras

The CMF Phone 1 (review) stood out not just for its affordable pricing but also for its unique modular design, allowing users to remove the back cover and attach accessories. While it's unclear if the CMF Phone 2 will retain this feature, Nothing is now emphasizing a significant camera enhancement in its next handset.

A teaser posted on Nothing’s community channel features a 4-second animation clip showcasing industrial, mechanical components, including a camera module. The teaser reveals a single camera sensor alongside another cutout likely reserved for an LED flash.

Nothing teases CMF Phone 2 with a highlight of a camera upgrade. / © nextpit

Accompanying the teaser is the tagline, "In search of the perfect shot," suggesting a strong focus on camera improvements over the previous model. This aligns with recent leaks hinting at significant upgrades.

Beyond the teaser, multiple leaks have surfaced regarding the CMF Phone 2. Over on Reddit, hands-on images of the alleged device suggest a design similar to its predecessor. However, one noticeable change is the triple-camera setup at the back.

Alleged render of the CMF Phone 2 featuring three cameras at the back. / © Reddit/u/UpperPerformer6651

The leaked images show two separate floating sensors positioned beside an elliptical camera island housing a single camera and LED flash—a layout consistent with the teaser.

Additionally, the device retains CMF’s signature dial on the back, along with exposed screw heads on the edges. The right side appears to feature only the power button and volume rocker, notably missing the Essential key introduced in the new Nothing Phone 3a (review).

Nothing CMF Phone 2: Rumored Specs and Price

Leaker Sanju Choudhary shared alleged specifications of the CMF Phone 2 on X. The device is expected to feature a 50 MP main camera, accompanied by an 8 MP sensor—likely for ultrawide shots—and a 2 MP sensor. The front-facing camera remains unchanged at 16 MP.

The phone is rumored to come with a 6.7-inch AMOLED display and be powered by the recently unveiled MediaTek 7400 processor, which is a successor to the MTK 7300 SoC found in the CMF Phone 1. It is also said to pack a 5,000 mAh battery.

On the software side, the CMF Phone 2 is expected to receive two major Android upgrades and three years of security patches.

Pricing remains uncertain, but it's unclear if the CMF Phone 2 will maintain the $199 (€239) price tag of its predecessor. With the official unveiling approaching, we can expect more details soon.

Would you consider buying the CMF Phone 2 if it keeps its budget-friendly pricing? Let us know your thoughts!