Nothing's sub-brand CMF has started teasing its first smartphone recently. Following of the partial look given by the company, a fresh render of the purported CMF Phone 1 has emerged, revealing its unique look but sans the transparent and glyph touches from Nothing.

CMF Phone 1 lacks the transparent design

Courtesy of 91Mobiles, the image showcases the entire back of the CMF Phone 1. What's easily noticeable is the device comes in the signature orange shade that is seen in CMF's wearables. There is a dual camera setup aligned vertically, making it similar to the Nothing Phone (2) we've reviewed compared to the Phone (2a).

The back also looks a little noisy rather than plain and flat. For instance, there is a physical knob curiously positioned at the bottom right corner. On the opposite left side and sitting on the edge lies a screw head, while the center has etched three circles in different patterns.

It's unclear how these design elements will work or what their functions are. However, it's believed the CMF Phone 1 will be offered with different types of modular proprietary accessories like cases.

The CMF Phone 1 by Nothing looks wild and saucy in its alleged render. / © 91Mobiles

Diving into the specifications, the Phone 1 is rumored to be equipped with a Mediatek Dimensity 7300 chipset instead of a Dimensity 7200 SoC that was initially reported. The purported mid-range chip brings performance comparable to Qualcomm's Snapdragon 7s Gen 2.

It added the memory configurations will be available in 6/128 GB and 8/256 GB configurations with expandable storage via a microSD card. The battery size is touted to be rated at 5,000 mAh alongside a 33-watt fast charging rating.

As for other details, the CMF Phone 1 should sport a 6.67-inch OLED display in FHD+ resolution and a 120 Hz refresh rate. Meanwhile, the rear camera module is tipped to include a 50 MP main camera and possibly paired with a 50 MP ultra-wide snapper and a 16 MP front-facing camera. You can also expect the handset to run on Android 14 with the Nothing OS skin on top.

Nothing CMF Phone 1 price and release date

Leaker Yogesh Brar has collaborated with the outlet, shedding light on the price of the CMF Phone 1, at least over in India. It seems the mid-range smartphone will cost 19,999 INR (~$240), although this points to a bundled price. Hence, the Phone 1 could be offered even at a lower price point, depending on the retailer.

Nothing is anticipated to make the CMF Phone 1 official this June with shipment beginning a month later. By that time, we will learn just which countries will receive the CMF Phone 1.

