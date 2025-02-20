Circle to Search is one of the most popular AI-powered features on Android. While iOS lacks a direct counterpart, Google is expanding similar visual search capabilities within its apps through Google Lens. The search giant is now rolling out an update to Lens, bringing a Circle to Search-like image search feature to Chrome for iOS.

Chrome for iPhone and iPad already offers visual search via the Google app. However, image search results are displayed in a separate Google app window, disrupting the browsing experience. In contrast, Android’s Circle to Search and Google Lens provide in-window search results in a dismissible drawer, allowing for a more seamless experience.

Circle to Search-Like Feature on Chrome for iPhone

With this update, Google Lens now enables iOS users to search images by drawing or circling a subject in addition to tapping on it.

The tool is accessible through the expandable Chrome menu under the “Search screen with Google Lens” option. Once activated, search results appear in a dismissible sheet at the bottom of the page, covering half the screen. Users can close the window by tapping a button or swiping down.

With the updated Google Lens on Chrome for iOS, you can Circle to Search to use image search. / © nextpit

Regarding search results, the feature can identify objects and places and provide AI-powered Google Overviews, depending on the highlighted subject. Users can also refine their searches by adding context in the “Add to search” text box and entering additional keywords.

Similarly, this enhanced Google Lens visual search is now integrated into the Google app for iOS. The shortcut appears within the three-dot menu when browsing websites, making it more accessible.

A Smarter Visual Search Experience

Alongside the rollout of Circle to Search on Chrome for iOS, Google has also upgraded Google Lens with its latest AI models. As a result, visual search can now recognize and interpret more complex images, delivering more accurate and relevant results. This AI-powered context is presented in the Google AI Overview within search results.

The updated image search feature is rolling out widely to Chrome for iOS, while the AI-enhanced Google Lens Overview will initially be available in English-speaking countries.

Apple offers its own AI-powered visual search feature called Visual Intelligence, but it is currently limited to the iPhone 16 series. With the improvements to Google Lens, iPhone users now have a compelling alternative, especially for models that do not support Apple Intelligence.

Have you tried visual search on your iPhone before? What do you think of the new Google Lens feature in Chrome for iOS?