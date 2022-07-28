Google enables watching Nest video feed on Chromecast with Google TV

Google has announced an update for its Chromecast with Google TV dongle. The new software version finally allows watching video feed directly from supported Nest Cams security cameras and Nest Doorbells models. Users can even utilize Google Assistant to show you the live camera feed through a voice trick.

TL;DR

Google enables watching of video feed from Nest cameras or doorbells on Chromecast with Google TV.

The update will roll out for Chromecast with Google TV users starting this week.

Only live video feed is supported for the time being.

If you have both Chromecast with Google TV and one of the recent Nest cameras or doorbells at your home, chances are you will be adding a new live channel to stream at which is your very own front yard. Google is enabling watching the feed from your Nest-branded security device via an update that will roll out starting today to different regions where Google TV is available.

Affiliate offer Google Chromecast with Google TV Still planning to buy Chromescast with Google TV? Check it out from Amazon. To device database

Particularly, the compatible Nest products include the 2021 Nest Cam for outdoor, indoor, and battery models. Nest Cam wired version is also supported along with Nest Cam floodlight and Nest Doorbell (battery). It's not clear if Google has plans to expand the compatibility to its older Nest devices.

How to watch Nest camera video feed on your Chromecast

For now, Google only mentioned two methods to activate or watch the live feed. First is through Chromecast Voice Remote where users just need some summoning phrases such as "show me the front door camera" via the Chromecast remote. Another way is to wake Google via the Nest or display speaker and say the magic phrase.

Google is already planning to launch a web portal for desktop/PC that will allow its Nest users to access the recorded clips outside the mobile app. It is also safe to assume that accessing offline video clips right on the Chromecast with Google TV box will be added sometime in the future.