Hot topics

AI Web Search is a Few Taps Away: iPhones Gain SearchGPT Shortcut

2 min read 2 min 1 Comment 1
chatgpt on ios 01
© nextpit
Jade Bryan
Jade Bryan Junior Editor

Last month, OpenAI introduced its ChatGPT web search feature, SearchGPT. Following its initial rollout, OpenAI announced that the AI-powered tool has been expanded to more users. Now, it’s integrated as a shortcut on the iPhone, enabling quick access to a fully AI-enabled search engine with just a few taps.

Initially, SearchGPT—which provides real-time web results—was available only to testers. It has since been extended to Plus and Team users. The feature is accessible via the ChatGPT web interface or through the iOS and macOS apps. It can run automatically during regular ChatGPT searches or be manually activated.

More Ways to Integrate SearchGPT on iPhones and iPads

OpenAI’s latest app update introduces deeper integration with Apple devices, adding support for shortcuts on iPhones and iPads.

Once updated, users will find a new "Open SearchGPT" shortcut, which can be added to the home screen or linked to the Action Button on the iPhone 15 Pro (review) and iPhone 16 (review) series.

ChatGPT web search on iOS
SearchGPT shortcut is added to the latest ChatGPT app for iOS. / © nextpit

Tapping this shortcut launches the ChatGPT app with the web search feature pre-selected, allowing users to perform searches using text or voice commands.

Currently, SearchGPT is available to free ChatGPT users as well as those on Plus and Team plans. However, OpenAI has hinted at plans to make the web search feature available to more users or potentially offer it in a different pricing tier.

ChatGPT on Siri

In addition to the ChatGPT web search, Apple is expected to integrate ChatGPT with Siri in the upcoming iOS 18 update. According to previews, users will be able to rely on ChatGPT for complex queries and tasks that Siri currently struggles to handle.

The growing integration of ChatGPT’s search capabilities across devices could challenge Google’s dominance in mobile and web search. In response, Google has rolled out its Gemini AI assistant on iOS and continues to enhance its AI offerings, including new Chrome extensions and service integrations.

Are you using ChatGPT? What’s your preferred search platform? Share your thoughts in the comments below!

Via: MacRumors

  Editor's choice Best smart home control center Best price-performance ratio Best sound Best sound supplement Best display
Product
Amazon Echo Dot (5. Gen) 2022
Amazon Echo Hub
Amazon Echo (4.Gen)
Amazon Echo Studio
Amazon Echo Sub
Amazon Echo Show 10 (3rd. Gen)
Product image Amazon Echo Dot (5. Gen) 2022 Product Image Amazon Echo Hub Product Image Amazon Echo (4.Gen) Product Image Amazon Echo Studio Product Image Amazon Echo Sub Product Image Amazon Echo Show 10 (3rd. Gen) Product Image
Review
Review: Amazon Echo Dot (5. Gen) 2022
Review: Amazon Echo Hub
Not yet tested
Review: Amazon Echo Studio
Not yet tested
Not yet tested
Price Compariosn
nextpit receives a commission for purchases made via the marked links. This has no influence on the editorial content and there are no costs for you. You can find out more about how we make money on our transparency page.
Go to comment (1)
Jade Bryan

Jade Bryan
Junior Editor

I still remember how amazed I was when I first got hold of the Nokia 3210 back when I was a kid, and it was during that time I developed my love for technology, particularly for mobile phones. I started sharing my knowledge through writing in different blogs and forums back in Nokia Nseries era. I even make videos before where I put different phones side-by-side. Today, I'm still an avid enthusiast of smartphones, but my interests have evolved into smart devices and electric vehicles.

To the author profile
Liked this article? Share now!
Recommended articles
Latest articles
Push notification Next article
1 Comment
Write new comment:
All changes will be saved. No drafts are saved when editing
Write new comment:
All changes will be saved. No drafts are saved when editing
  • 2
    Adrianna770 1 hour ago Link to comment

    advasddvsv