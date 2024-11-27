Last month, OpenAI introduced its ChatGPT web search feature, SearchGPT. Following its initial rollout, OpenAI announced that the AI-powered tool has been expanded to more users . Now, it’s integrated as a shortcut on the iPhone , enabling quick access to a fully AI-enabled search engine with just a few taps.

Initially, SearchGPT—which provides real-time web results—was available only to testers. It has since been extended to Plus and Team users. The feature is accessible via the ChatGPT web interface or through the iOS and macOS apps. It can run automatically during regular ChatGPT searches or be manually activated.

More Ways to Integrate SearchGPT on iPhones and iPads

OpenAI’s latest app update introduces deeper integration with Apple devices, adding support for shortcuts on iPhones and iPads.

Once updated, users will find a new "Open SearchGPT" shortcut, which can be added to the home screen or linked to the Action Button on the iPhone 15 Pro (review) and iPhone 16 (review) series.

SearchGPT shortcut is added to the latest ChatGPT app for iOS. / © nextpit

Tapping this shortcut launches the ChatGPT app with the web search feature pre-selected, allowing users to perform searches using text or voice commands.

Currently, SearchGPT is available to free ChatGPT users as well as those on Plus and Team plans. However, OpenAI has hinted at plans to make the web search feature available to more users or potentially offer it in a different pricing tier.

ChatGPT on Siri

In addition to the ChatGPT web search, Apple is expected to integrate ChatGPT with Siri in the upcoming iOS 18 update. According to previews, users will be able to rely on ChatGPT for complex queries and tasks that Siri currently struggles to handle.

The growing integration of ChatGPT’s search capabilities across devices could challenge Google’s dominance in mobile and web search. In response, Google has rolled out its Gemini AI assistant on iOS and continues to enhance its AI offerings, including new Chrome extensions and service integrations.

Are you using ChatGPT? What’s your preferred search platform? Share your thoughts in the comments below!