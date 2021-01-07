Bose Sport Open Earbuds: true-wireless headphones with airy design

With the Sport Open Earbuds, Bose has introduced new true-wireless headphones that are supposed to be especially suitable for fitness activities thanks to their design. The open design seems to be a disadvantage for audio freaks at first.

This is because thanks to the novel design, wearers should still be able to perceive their surroundings during outdoor recreational activities. While many current true-wireless headphones rely on a design that suppresses at least some of the ambient noise, Bose's Sport Open Earbuds don't stick directly in the ear, but have a certain amount of separation.

People for whom this feature is likely to be important are therefore runners or cyclists who cannot afford to lose sight, or rather hearing, of road traffic. But hikers are also mentioned by Bose, as they can continue to listen to a large part of nature or their partner in addition to music or a podcast.

Bose's Sport Open Earbuds don't stick in the ear, but hold on above the ear. / © Bose

Bose Sport Open Earbuds: Privacy despite open design

Despite the comparatively open design, Bose promises for its Sport Open Earbuds that even at high volume, only the wearer can hear their own headphones. Only a test will show how well this really works.

Thanks to the curved ear hook and the "completely new housing", skin contact is supposed to be extremely low. Pressing in the ear or vibrations that can occur, for example, due to the bone conduction technology of other headphones, should thus be eliminated.

The detailed picture of the Sport Open Earbuds shows the new design of the headphones. / © Bose

Bose Sport Open Earbuds: Hardware features of the true-wireless headphones

According to Bose, the Sport Open Earbuds are 48 mm wide and 55 mm high with a weight of 14 grams per earbud. In addition to the speaker there's of course a microphone system in the two earbuds, which the company says will ensure clear phone conversations. For a connection with the smartphone or other devices, the headphones use Bluetooth 5.1.

The button in the left earbud can be used to activate the default voice assistant of the connected Android or Apple smartphone. The button in the right earbud is used to control playback, turn the headphones on and off, and accept or reject incoming calls.

The Bose Sport Open Earbuds come with a charging station and a case. / © Bose

Included with the headphones is a small carrying case and charging dock. Bose says the battery life is eight hours. The earbuds are IPX4 protected against dust and water. Bose's Sport Open Earbuds cost $199 in the US and will be available there from mid-January.