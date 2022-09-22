Blind test: Do you find the 200 megapixel smartphone?

"A lot helps a lot," says Motorola and packs the first 200-megapixel sensor into a smartphone. But does that help at all? We want to find out and put the Motorola Edge 30 Ultra up against the Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max , the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra and the Xiaomi 12S Ultra in a blind test.

All four smartphones in this blind test claim extreme detail reproduction. This is quite obvious in the Motorola Edge 30 Ultra, which is the first smartphone to feature the ISOCELL HP1 image sensor with a resolution of 200 megapixels. The Xiaomi 12S Ultra also has a record: It is one of very few smartphones with a 1-inch sensor, although the Sony IMX989 "only" has a resolution of 50 megapixels.

This inconspicuous camera module actually houses a 200-megapixel sensor / © NextPit

The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra is only middle class here with the ISOCELL HM3. The image sensor comes in a 1/1.3-inch format and manages 108 megapixels. The situation is similar with the new iPhone 14 Pro Max, which accommodates its 48 megapixels, which is gigantic by Apple standards, on a 1/1.28-inch image sensor.

Briefly about the process: We snapped each subject three times with each smartphone and selected the best picture in each case. The iPhone 14 Pro Max only shoots the full 48 megapixels in RAW format, which we simply passed through Camera RAW with Apple's ProRAW profile without any further adjustments. All other smartphones directly deliver JPEGs in their respective maximum resolutions.

We then upscaled all the images to 200 megapixels in Photoshop, superimposed them exactly and saved the respective image section as a JPEG with maximum image quality. And now it's your turn!

Subject 1: NextPit backyard

Reference image 1: NextPit backyard / © NextPit

Let's start with the view from our office balcony, which most NextPit readers have probably seen before.

Photo 1A © NextPit Photo 1B © NextPit Photo 1C © NextPit Photo 1D © NextPit Photo 2A © NextPit Photo 2B © NextPit Photo 2C © NextPit Photo 2D © NextPit Photo 3A © NextPit Photo 3B © NextPit Photo 3C © NextPit Photo 3D © NextPit Photo 4A © NextPit Photo 4B © NextPit Photo 4C © NextPit Photo 4D © NextPit

Behind which photo is the 200 megapixel camera? Photo 1A

Photo 1B

Photo 1C

Photo 1D (Only one selection allowed) View results VOTE!

Subject 2: Flowers at the edge of the image

Reference image 2: Flowers / © NextPit

In the second image, we photographed some flowers. Here the degree of difficulty is higher, because the chosen crop is at the edge of the image, where the imaging performance usually decreases.

Photo 2A © NextPit Photo 2B © NextPit Photo 2C © NextPit Photo 2D © NextPit Photo 3A © NextPit Photo 3B © NextPit Photo 3C © NextPit Photo 3D © NextPit Photo 4A © NextPit Photo 4B © NextPit Photo 4C © NextPit Photo 4D © NextPit

Behind which photo is the 200 megapixel camera? Photo 2A

Photo 2B

Photo 2C

Photo 2D (Only one selection allowed) View results VOTE!

Subject 3: Bernauer Straße

Reference image 3: Bernauer Straße / © NextPit

The third photo is in Bernauer Street, Berlin—exactly where the city was divided a good 30 years ago.

Photo 3A © NextPit Photo 3B © NextPit Photo 3C © NextPit Photo 3D © NextPit Photo 4A © NextPit Photo 4B © NextPit Photo 4C © NextPit Photo 4D © NextPit

Behind which photo is the 200 megapixel camera? Photo 3A

Photo 3B

Photo 3C

Photo 3D (Only one selection allowed) View results VOTE!

Subject 4: TV Tower Berlin

Reference image 4: TV Tower Berlin / © NextPit

Last but not least, we photographed the Berlin TV Tower with all four smartphones. Here the level of difficulty is increased a bit again, because we photographed against the sun.

Photo 4A © NextPit Photo 4B © NextPit Photo 4C © NextPit Photo 4D © NextPit

Behind which photo is the 200 megapixel camera? Photo 4A

Photo 4B

Photo 4C

Photo 4D (Only one selection allowed) View results VOTE!

We'll tell you whether you were right with your votes in our detailed review of the Motorola Edge 30 Ultra, which we'll publish on NextPit.de next weekend. So take a look!