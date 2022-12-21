The best standalone VR glasses: Three models compared

Are you looking for the best standalone VR glasses, or have you heard about the Meta Quest 2, the Meta Quest Pro, or even the Apple Glass or Apple Reality Pro, but don't know where to begin? If so, then you have come to the right place as NextPit dissects this tricky frontier for you. We give you an insight into the world of AR, VR, MR, and XR and introduce the latest standalone VR glasses like the Pico 4 from ByteDance to you.

And of course, this is where Mark Zuckerberg's highly praised Metaverse comes into play. With the Meta Quest Pro, eye and face tracking is possible and breathes facial expressions into your virtual avatar, which immediately lends a more life-like conversation. Sufficient space All three VR goggles require a so-called "Guardian Line" in addition to the floor height during the initial setup. This is the area that you should use as a VR playground in the future. The minimum size should be 2 x 2 meters and no larger than 5 x 5 meters. If there is a TV or other easily breakable items in the immediate vicinity, move them aside or make the area smaller at this point. I have already managed to hit my Smart TV with a decent swing while playing VR tennis. Everything was all right in the end, but it could have ended differently. In the so-called "Roomscale", you can also virtually draw in your entire room including couch, table and other VR furniture, doors and windows. In fact, it is also possible to virtually map the entire apartment, but this requires an app that can only be installed via sideload, which would be the wrong place for a tutorial in this overview. The user interface and the right VR store Android is used in three of our recommended VR glasses. One packs its own user interface on top, making it similar to a smartphone, but in the end it is Android, with all its advantages such as sideloading that was mentioned. Every manufacturer like Vive, Oculus, Pico, and Meta have their own VR app store. The price per VR app starts at around $10 and above, although there are exceptional cases that cost a whopping $60. Of course, you have to decide which store to invest your money in for the long term. However, we already learned that all three standalone glasses also support the Oculus and Steam VR stores via cable or Wi-Fi connection to the PC. Thus, there is virtually no risk of incompatibility when buying from these two stores - unless you don't want to constantly bring your computer to the start in order to quickly play a bit of VR. A classic title here would be Saber Beat, one of the most popular meta VR games (only for meta glasses), which is currently available for free (until 12/31/22) with the purchase of a Meta Quest 2. To be fair, the app lineup for both Meta VR glasses is significantly larger than it is for Pico (as of December 2022). What else is out there Finally, I would like to end this segment of the NextPit buying guide for standalone VR glasses with a couple of points. For example, it would be worth mentioning what else is available for virtual reality glasses, or what we should expect in the near future. On the one hand, Lenovo has been active in this field for quite some time, but only offers its products, such as the Lenovo VR700 and the Lenovo ThinkReality VRX, in its home country China. Lenovo's VR700 offers a resolution of up to 4K and 6DoF sensors. / © Lenovo VR pioneer HTC Vive also has all-in-one VR glasses with the HTC Focus 3. But since the Taiwanese manufacturer wants to present a real competitor to the Meta Quest 2 and Pico 4 at the upcoming CES 2023 in Las Vegas, we'll have to wait for a few more weeks. Apple probably also has an Apple Glass or Reality One, known as the Apple Reality Pro, in the works. There are constant patent applications, so the assumption is obvious that they want to slowly get involved in the whole shebang. But Cupertino is known to never be in a hurry. The best standalone VR glasses from the NextPit editorial team. Below, you can find more details about the three standalone VR glasses that are currently the most promising models as agreed upon by the NextPit editorial team. The industry leader: Meta Quest 2 (formerly the Oculus Quest Pro). The Meta Quest 2 (formerly Oculus Quest 2) is now available outside of the USA after 2 years. / © NextPit I don't think I'm exaggerating when I define the Oculus Quest as the pioneer of standalone VR glasses. The successor is the Oculus Quest 2 presented in September 2020, which was then sold as Meta Quest 2 from October 2021 during the course of the Facebook rebranding exercise. Unfortunately, these VR goggles were unavailable in a lot of places, as Facebook made the use of the VR goggles a Facebook account requirement that did not go down well with certain authorities. Also read: Meta Quest 2 and Meta Quest Pro details However over time, Facebook VR customers now "only" need a Meta account and can choose to pair it to a Facebook account. The Meta Quest 2 is thus available in more regions since December 9, 2022 with 128 GB of internal storage for $399.99 or with 256 GB of internal storage for $490. It offers a cheap entry point and a good overall package at thatprice. The weak point is the integrated 3,640 mAh battery, which - if at all - is only enough for just under two hours of gaming pleasure. The passthrough camera is also the only one in the trio that delivers a black-and-white picture, which also looks slightly snowy. Nevertheless, the Meta Quest 2 is far superior to Pico's competition in terms of VR app selection. However, it can also be connected to a PC via the Link cable or an Air Link connection to access the extensive offer of the Oculus and Steam VR stores. Likewise, the Meta Quest 2 is the only VR goggle in our review that experimentally offers a refresh rate of 120 hertz, albeit based on Fresnel lenses. In the end, it is the best choice due to its durability. It should be noted that a Meta Quest 3 has already appeared in the rumor mill. The Pico 4 from DreamDance offers the best price and the best features! / © NextPit The Pico 4 standalone VR glasses are a real newcomer in Europe (and remains unavailable Stateside). ByteDance is behind the all-in-one headset, which is available for 429 euros (128 GB) or 499 euros (256 GB). That is right, the Chinese software giant is also known for the short video app TikTok. Pico was only founded as a subsidiary in March 2015, but it already offers a total of three standalone VR glasses, which the target group has been looking for in the business sector so far. The Pico 4 is therefore the fourth model and the first consumer-oriented VR glasses from the Chinese company. It has been available for purchase on Amazon since the end of September 2022. It is not only particularly inexpensive, but technically outperforms the entire competitive offering. With its two 2.56-inch LCD panels, the headset offers a better resolution of 2,160 x 2,160 pixels than the Meta Quest Pro, which costs $1,500. The displays, including pancake lenses, can be adjusted electrically to optimize the interpupillary distance (IPD). The 5,300 mAh battery also has the largest capacity in our current range. Passthrough also takes place in color, contrary to the Quest 2. The downside is that the app offering is large, but not as large as Meta's. However, the connection to the PC via cable or WLAN is also possible here, and thus access to the Steam and Oculus VR Store is granted. You can then also play my personal recommendation "Half-Life: Alyx". But be careful - don't underestimate the search factor! Another, albeit negligible drawback is this: the Pico 4 doesn't have a jack to hook up to separate headphones. That's not too tragic, since the headset's sound is quite good, but if you need more bass, a Bluetooth headset or a USB Type-C adapter would certainly help out.