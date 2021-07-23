Olympics 2021: Keep an eye on the Olympic Games with these apps

Finally, the "Olympic Games 2020 in Tokyo" are here! The 2021 Olympics will start one year late – and we want to show you how to keep track of everything – the athletes, the dates, the results and of course the medal rankings.

The Summer Olympics in Tokyo start today, July 23. Unfortunately, we can't avoid talking about the pandemic, because also in 2021, the sports event is still suffering from the effects of the coronavirus: no spectators are allowed, there will be no colorful hustle and bustle on the streets of Japan and already more than 100 athletes, coaches and officials have tested positive.

Since most Olympics-fans can't be on-site this year, we are even more dependent on digital information. That's exactly why we created this article. Discovery has secured the global TV rights, but depending on your location on the globe, there may be other TV stations showing the event.

For the US, you can see the games on peacock TV – the paid service at least offers a free trial. In the UK, you should give the BBC iPlayer a shot. And if you're reading this article from Australia, you may want to check out 7Plus.

Olympia news apps: Stay up-to-date!

Now here they are, our app recommendations for you. Download them and never miss a spectacular moment or a crazy finale!

Olympia

The official app of the IOC, the International Olympic Committee, is the first one in our list. You can see when, where and which competitions are taking place, have an overview of the medal table at all times and can select your favorite team in addition to the sports you are interested in, which will then be prominently displayed – in my case, it's ze Germans.

The official Olympia app presents itself quite simple, but intuitive / © NextPit

The app is quite intuitive, free of charge, and you can watch the Olympic Games as well as the Paralympic Games. You can follow the torch relay virtually, get information about the TV broadcasts and have everything in view.

Tokyo 2021 – Schedule, Sports and Medals

The "Tokyo 2021" app by Cytech Informática also offers you what all Olympic apps must offer, i.e. a medal table and an overview of all disciplines. In my opinion, Tokyo 2021 is more appealing. It just looks nicer than the rather boring official app from the IOC.

Before the start, the medal table is sorted alphabetically – congratulations to the first place, Albania! / © NextPit

Again, you can favorite disciplines, and the app will create a schedule for all your favorite sports. Unfortunately, there's also a catch with this app: There are a lot of ads, but you can get rid of this problem via the one-time payment of 99 cents.

Also a little annoying and unnecessary in my opinion: Your current time zone is displayed on top of the app at all times. We were not able to find an iOS version for Tokyo 2021.

Sonic at the Olympic Games

As the Olympics take place in Japan, of course the blue hedgehog Sonic can't be missing. Hence Sega has also contributed a little mobile game to the Summer Olympics in Tokyo. The game is quite entertaining, even if the free fun is over pretty quickly: You can only play the first ten levels for free.

After that, you can either pay to unlock individual levels or opt for the access pass, which unlocks all levels and some other features like daily challenges.