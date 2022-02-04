Best cases for the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro series in 2022

The new iPhone 13 may have come with a similar size to its predecessor, but this does not mean that you can use the same cases with it. Unfortunately, slight changes on the frame and the camera bump, make it impossible to use iPhone 12 cases on iPhone 13 devices. But don't worry, NextPit has you covered. Here is our list of the best iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro cases.

Jump to:

Buying advice: What you should look for when buying an iPhone 13 cover

Looking for iPhone cases is almost a ritualistic experience for us. Staying true to Apple's philosophy, we try to find cases that are top quality, feature the latest innovations, and offer the best designs for your new device. So before you start doing your own research for new cases here is some advice that will guarantee you select a quality product.

Do I need MagSafe?

For iPhone 13 cases, you should pay attention to a few criteria before choosing a new cover. First and foremost, you need to decide whether you want a MagSafe compatible case or not. Apple brought the popular feature to iPhones and a lot of accessories use it. If you do not want to miss on wireless charging or to hook up more accessories on the back of your device, like magnetic cardholders, power banks, and car holders, then it is worth it to part with the extra that MagSafe usually costs.

What are my needs?

If you do not mind taking your case on and off every now and then, so be it, you can go for a more basic case. Where you should not be making any concessions, though, is protection and materials. I generally recommend all cases to have proper lips around the screen and camera lenses to protect them, while quality materials will ensure that your case lasts for as long as you want it to.

Is a cover enough?

Also, it is important to remember that cases can only go so far at protecting your device. A third-party protective glass will save your device from nasty scratches and keep its value up, just in case you want to trade it in for an update in the future.

Best cases for the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro series

Best all-round protection case for the iPhone 13: Spigen Mag Armor

Our top pick for the best all-round iPhone 13 series case/ © Spigen

For the best all-around case, we looked for great looks, adequate protection, and MagSafe support from a well-known brand. The Spigen Mag Armor ticks all of those boxes while also featuring an acceptable price of $20. The case also has to be available for the entire iPhone 13 Series to qualify for this spot.

The Spigen Mag Armor features air cushions to protect your iPhone 13 from falls and raised lips for your screen and cameras. The design is minimalist and focused on the functional side with a serrated texture for good grip in a black matte color.

Spigen Mag Armor for the iPhone 13

Spigen Mag Armor for the iPhone 13 Pro

Spigen Mag Armor for the iPhone 13 Pro Max

Spigen Mag Armor for the iPhone 13 Mini

Best clear case for the iPhone 13: Otterbox Symmetry Clear Series

Made from recycled plastic and with antimicrobial protection, Otterbox really likes to go extra. / © Otterbox/ Amazon Store

When looking for clear cases, what should always be kept in mind is material quality. Bad materials in clear cases can result in discoloration after brief sun exposure. Otterbox offers the best clear case in our opinion by providing MagSafe support, MIL-Spec tested protection, and antimicrobial coating.

Thankfully, all of these do not come at the expense of weight, but the prices are considerable. Depending on the model, you are expected to pay a premium of $37.49 up to $50.

Otterbox Symmetry Clear Series for the iPhone 13

Otterbox Symmetry Clear Series for the iPhone 13 Pro

Otterbox Symmetry Clear Series for the iPhone 13 Pro Max

Otterbox Symmetry Clear Series for the iPhone 13 Mini

Best affordable case for the iPhone 13: Ornato Liquid Silicone Case

Pop colors and affordability! / © Ornato / Amazon Store

If you are just looking for a simple case that offers protection and a nice look, then a plain rubber case may be the best option for you. The Ornato liquid silicone case provides everything you will need. It is affordable and offers great protection with thick lips for your screen and camera.

While it does not feature magnets like some other cases in this list, it still allows for wireless charging. The biggest reason to get this case is the color range. There are 17 colors to choose from so that it can match your personal style. Pricing is surprisingly affordable. depending on your model you will have to pay anywhere between $14.99 and $19.99

Ornato Slim Liquid Silicone case for the iPhone 13

Ornato Slim Liquid Silicone case for the iPhone 13 Pro

Ornato Slim Liquid Silicon case for the iPhone 13 Pro Max

Ornato Slim Liquid Silicon case for the iPhone 13 Mini

Best Leather case for the iPhone 13: Shieldon Genuine Leather Case

A daily driver that matches a formal style / © Shieldon / Amazon Store

Leather cases are some of the most elegant in my opinion when it comes to looks. A good leather case should also be practical, and thus for this best list, we have selected the Shieldon Case for iPhone 13.

This is a folding wallet case that offers pockets for your cards with RFID blocking, adequate protection for your screen (since it folds), and of course, great looks in many colors. But the leather comes at the cost of MagSafe support. Pricing is heavily dependent on your model and you will have to spend between $30.99 and $49.99.

Shieldon Genuine Leather Case for the iPhone 13

Shieldon Genuine Leather Case for the iPhone 13 Pro

Shieldon Genuine Leather Case for the iPhone 13 Pro Max

Shieldon Genuine Leather Case for the iPhone 13 Mini

Best affordable MagSafe case for the iPhone 13: ESR Hybrid Magnetic Case

The extra magnets add to the overall appeal of the iPhone 13 / © ESR / Amazon Store

The ESR Hybrid Magnetic Case is a great choice for anyone who just needs a MagSafe compatible case that is transparent and does not want to pay the premium prices of other brands like Otterbox.

This case could also be a good alternative to the Spigen Mag Armor and only slightly falls behind because of the single acrylic material composition. It has independent magnets for good grip with your other accessories, raised lips for adequate protection and it is often discounted for under $20!

ESR Hybrid Magnetic Case for the iPhone 13

ESR Hybrid Magnetic Case for the iPhone 13 Pro

ESR Hybrid Magnetic Case for the iPhone 13 Pro Max

Unfortunately, the case is not available for the iPhone 13 Mini, but here is an alternative from Spigen!

Spigen Ultra Hybrid Mag for the iPhone 13 mini

Golden tip: Get a screen protector for your iPhone 13 series

Protecting the screen of your device as well as the camera glass is an important matter that can return you a lot of value when you try to trade in your device! Cracks and scratches can seriously damage your screen and it is critical to keep your entire device safe! Thus, I recommend you pick a screen protector from one of the links below.

Our choice for the screen protector is the affordable Ailun 2 Pack Screen protector that features glass with a hardness of 9H, oleophobic coating to avoid smudges and an ultra-thin profile, at 0.33mm. It offers protection for both your screen and your camera glass.

Screen Protectors for the iPhone 13

Screen Protectors for the iPhone 13 Pro

Screen Protectors for the iPhone 13 Pro Max

Screen Protectors for the iPhone 13 Mini

And this is everything for this best list! Personally, I would probably go for the first pick from Spigen, but this is highly subjective! So tell me what you think; which is your favorite iPhone 13 case? Is there any you would like to see on the list?