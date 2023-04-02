Unfolding the Best: NextPit's Favorite Foldable E-Bike Models

What do you think? Must a folding bike also be an e-bike? If you answered in the affirmative, then here is a comparison of various foldable e-bikes just for you. Over the past few weeks, we reviewed several models and feel qualified enough to be a subject expert for all commuters, train enthusiasts, and campers on what you should look out for when buying an e-bike. Our list will include a premium model, a value-for-money proposition, and other alternatives that will suit you!
In our foldable e-bike reviews, we consistently found that these models offer significant practicality for daily use. Owing to their small wheels and compact folding sizes, these portable bikes can typically be taken on buses and trains without incurring additional fees. However, it's important to remember that public transportation regulations vary from one country to another. We encourage you to contact your local public transit provider to stay informed about their most up-to-date policies.
The riding experience of folding bicycles is also special and difficult to compare with conventional bicycles. Although manufacturers such as Brompton or Jeep designed their bikes for the seating position to resemble that of a "normal" bicycle, sporting small tires and short wheelbases, the bikes are highly maneuverable. Hence, if you're looking for a compact bike to go around the city, you might also enjoy a folding bike.
In the following comparison, we will dive into greater detail about all the models mentioned above. For more information, we offer a detailed review of each model. We also provide general information on folding e-bikes, so if none of the e-bikes mentioned here really caught your eye, you can search for a suitable model on the web or at a bike store.
As an e-bike, the Brompton Electric proves itself with a powerful front wheel motor and an output of 250 W. Thanks to the torque sensor, the support is also nicely dynamic and the overall ride comfort is very high. This is not least due to the excellent seating position, which is strongly reminiscent of a conventional bike. The installed parts are also high-quality and the battery sits well within reach in front of the handlebars.
However, the standard battery is a bit too small with a listed maximum range of only 30 km when used in high assist mode. However, it was particularly annoying during the review that the battery lost contact with the bike when riding on cobblestones. Apart from that, however, it is mainly the price of the Brompton Electric that makes the purchase decision a difficult one.
According to the recommended retail price, the foldable e-bike costs at least $4,150.
Fiido X
With an unusual look and a unique battery position, the Fiido X convinced us in the review. This is because the internal battery functions as a seat post and can thus be easily removed for additional theft protection and charged at home. According to the manufacturer, the large battery should also provide an extreme range of 130 km. However, the bike proved to have less range than what was listed in the review.
On the other hand, the bike was very fun to ride and arrived well-equipped with mudguards, a solid light system, and a stand on the rear wheel. You will have to make do without a suspension, while the weight of 20 kg is significantly heavier than Brompton's and the "boot up" process is a bit too complicated for a quick ride.
Jeep FR 6020
With the FR 6020, there is now a foldable e-bike in Germany that is sold under the license of the car manufacturer, Jeep. Fittingly, the folding bike offers a powerful electric motor that effortlessly accelerated me to 25 km/h during the review, even with an inline skating passenger being pulled behind. It has pretty cool looks in my opinion, while the folding mechanism is effortless and practical in nature with a range that is more than enough to handle any last mile connections.
However, what increasingly bothered me in the Jeep FR 6020 review was the high cadence required at maximum speed. You can get a brief impression of this in the embedded video. With a weight of 21.6 kg, the compact bike is also a bit too heavy and the missing mudguards are a guarantee for soaked backpacks and trouser bottoms in rainy weather.
Ado A20 XE
The manufacturer "A Dece Oasis", Ado for short, sent us the A20 XE for a review last year. The foldable electric bike comes with a front fork suspension and is also equipped with a 250 W motor, offering a range of up to 60 km. Its design is somewhat reminiscent of a mixture of the Fiido X and the Jeep FR 6020, but it is even heavier in terms of weight.
After all, transporting 24 km by bus or train can be quite a challenge for anyone. To make matters worse, the folding bike doesn't hold together when folded. However, with an MSRP of only €1,199, the bike is our value-for-money recommendation in this comparison list. The aforementioned shortcomings are, in my opinion, tolerable due to the low price.
What are your experiences with foldable e-bikes? Which model do you think we should take a closer look at? Please let us know in the comments!
