Unfolding the Best: NextPit's Favorite Foldable E-Bike Models

What do you think? Must a folding bike also be an e-bike? If you answered in the affirmative, then here is a comparison of various foldable e-bikes just for you. Over the past few weeks, we reviewed several models and feel qualified enough to be a subject expert for all commuters, train enthusiasts, and campers on what you should look out for when buying an e-bike. Our list will include a premium model, a value-for-money proposition, and other alternatives that will suit you!

Editor's choice Alternative 1 Alternative 2 Alternative 3 Product Brompton Electric (C-Line) Fiido X Jeep FR 6020 Ado A20 XE Image Tire size 13.7 in 20 in 16 in 20 in Frame material Steel Magnesium alloy Magnesium Aluminum Motor power 250 W 250 W 250 W 250 W Battery 300 Wh at 36 V 417.6 Wh at 36 V 230.4 Wh at 36 V 378 Wh at 36 V Range 30 to 70 km up to 130 km Up to 50 km Up to 80 km Folding size 65 x 58,5 x 27 cm 80 x 79 x 35 cm 75 x 52 x 58 cm 90 x 43 x 70 cm Suspension No No Yes, rear wheel Yes, front wheel Weight 17.4 kg 19.8 kg 21.6 kg 24 kg Price (MSRP) from $4,150 $1,799 €2,099 €1,199 Pros Megafast

Super compact

High quality workmanship

Good lighting system, good brakes Discreet, cool design

Extremely long range (130 km/80 mi)

Solid equipment with mudguards & stand

Lots of riding fun thanks to the torque sensor High performance electric motor

Own cool look with Jeep branding

Practical folding mechanism

Solid range for city and last mile Long 60km range

Compact enough to be carried for free on trains

Riding pleasure thanks to 250 watt motor

Good suspension

Many included accessories Cons 30km range only at full throttle

Battery gets loose when traveling on cobblestones

Very expensive Quite heavy for a folding bike (20 kg)

Complicated starting process

No suspension

No chain guard Very high cadence at 25 km/h

With 21.6 kg a bit heavy

No mudguards

Folding mechanism without closure Very hefty (24 kilograms)

Does not hold together well when folded

Weird keyhole position

Electric motor has only three speed levels Rating Brompton Electric review Fiido X review Jeep FR 6020 review Ado A20 XE review

In our foldable e-bike reviews, we consistently found that these models offer significant practicality for daily use. Owing to their small wheels and compact folding sizes, these portable bikes can typically be taken on buses and trains without incurring additional fees. However, it's important to remember that public transportation regulations vary from one country to another. We encourage you to contact your local public transit provider to stay informed about their most up-to-date policies.

The riding experience of folding bicycles is also special and difficult to compare with conventional bicycles. Although manufacturers such as Brompton or Jeep designed their bikes for the seating position to resemble that of a "normal" bicycle, sporting small tires and short wheelbases, the bikes are highly maneuverable. Hence, if you're looking for a compact bike to go around the city, you might also enjoy a folding bike.

In the following comparison, we will dive into greater detail about all the models mentioned above. For more information, we offer a detailed review of each model. We also provide general information on folding e-bikes, so if none of the e-bikes mentioned here really caught your eye, you can search for a suitable model on the web or at a bike store.

Table of content: What to look for when buying a folding e-bike Folding dimensions and materials Weight Range and battery Power and motor placement

Foldable e-bikes comparison Brompton Electric C-Line Fiido X Jeep FR 6020 Ado A20 XE

What to look for when buying a folding e-bike Folding dimensions and materials If you're reading this article, I'm just going to guess that you're on the hunt for a foldable e-bike for a reason. By doing so, some will be looking for a way to get from point A to point B comfortably at their vacation destination without having to move their car or RV - while others will have a short "last mile" commute to cover. When making a purchase, it is therefore important to consider how small the folding bike will be when folded. The Brompton Electric can be shrunk to the editor's size and can fit perfectly in the trunk! / © NextPit The folding mechanisms don't differ much between most folding e-bikes. As a rule of thumb, you bend the frame once by 180 degrees, fold down the handlebars, retract the saddle and you have a small e-bike package to take along with you. The manufacturer Brompton, on the other hand, relies on a special folding concept that allows the bike to be pushed even when it is folded for greater portability. At the same time (this is another plus point for us), the folded bike holds together by itself. With the Fiido X, the same mechanism works via two magnets that come into contact when folded. In my opinion, both mechanisms are fine and definitely better than e-bikes that constantly open again. A rose by any other name would smell just as sweet, right? The choice of material for an e-folding bike is important, as with any bike. Since the motor and battery are inherently heavy components, manufacturers rely on lightweight materials like aluminum or magnesium for the frame. Brompton is also an exception here, as the English quality manufacturer relies on a more robust steel frame. Which material is the better one cannot be determined in general. This then brings us to the next important point when buying an e-bike! Weight One thing has always remained a negative in our books when it comes to e-bike reviews: the weight of the bikes. While the bikes can be folded into a compact form factor: Transporting a 25 kg bike up the stairs at a train station and then onto the train is too strenuous to do so twice a day. Weight that dips below 20 or even 15 kg is desirable for a folding bike, even if it is uncommon. Once again, it is the Brompton Electric that is the lightest at 17.4 kg. In the table at the beginning of this comparison table, you can view the weight information. Range and battery Many folding bikes were designed for the last mile, so they don't offer an extremely long range. Still, there are models like the Fiido X that, according to the manufacturer, can go up to 130 km on a single battery charge. However, as our review showed, this claim is rather unrealistic. In our experience, you should expect a range of between 40 and 70 km for foldable e-bikes, depending on riding style, terrain, and weight. We repeatedly found that foldable e-bikes with their small tires and chain ratios were rather designed for low speeds in our reviews. The scenario in each case revolved around city traffic with frequent starts and the desire to ride between 20 and 25 km per hour. Here's a tip from us: Always subtract a quarter figure from the manufacturer's specifications if prefer to enjoy an assisted ride for everyday use. The battery of the Ado A20 is removable - and can also be charged externally. / © NextPit How do manufacturers install batteries in their e-folding bikes is another point to take into consideration before making a purchase decision. For most models, a compartment in the frame has proven itself to be the most popular place as the battery can be removed via a key when folded. The advantage here lies in the fact that you can externally charge the battery. The Brompton Electric once again sports a special feature which placed the battery in a shoulder bag in front of the handlebar. The unconventional placement works great in everyday life mainly because you can quickly remove the battery and it acts as a counterweight when carrying the bike. You hang the battery bag over one shoulder and carry the bike with the opposite hand. Power and motor placement Our final purchase criterion is something you need to pay attention to on every e-bike: Where is the motor located and how powerful is the electronic assistance? Experience has shown that we recommend placing the motor directly at the wheel hub, as motors located in the bottom bracket tend to lead to greater wear on the chain. Whether the drive sits in the front tire or in the rear tire is a matter of preference. In terms of riding feel, you are more likely to be pulled with a front motor and pushed with a rear motor—exactly how that feels is something you have to try out. The motors on e-bikes are usually located on the front or rear wheel. / © NextPit How powerful the assistance enjoyed is largely determined by the motor power and the presence of a torque sensor in the bottom bracket. In Germany, a maximum of 250 W is permitted for uninsured e-bikes, and that is quite enough to leave all other cyclists standing still at traffic lights when you accelerate. The torque sensor provides greater comfort because it allows motors to react dynamically to your pedaling behavior. Without a sensor, the bike only recognizes each time you pedal and needs more or less push depending on the support level. It often happens that bikes give a lot of thrust after a short cooling-off period and you are catapulted up to a certain speed. If an e-bike offers dynamic support, the bike understands more precisely whether you need a lot or little support at the moment. The ride is less rough and more pleasant overall. Foldable e-bikes comparison Brompton Electric (C-Line) In our opinion, the e-folding bike we would highly recommend is the Brompton Electric. This traditional manufacturer from England had perfected the art of folding bikes for quite a while already until they delved into an electric version. The 17.6 kg weight makes the bike highly portable and the folding mechanism is superior to the other models in this comparison. The Brompton Electric comes in the well-known Brompton design. / © NextPit

Click here to read our Brompton Electric review

As an e-bike, the Brompton Electric proves itself with a powerful front wheel motor and an output of 250 W. Thanks to the torque sensor, the support is also nicely dynamic and the overall ride comfort is very high. This is not least due to the excellent seating position, which is strongly reminiscent of a conventional bike. The installed parts are also high-quality and the battery sits well within reach in front of the handlebars.

However, the standard battery is a bit too small with a listed maximum range of only 30 km when used in high assist mode. However, it was particularly annoying during the review that the battery lost contact with the bike when riding on cobblestones. Apart from that, however, it is mainly the price of the Brompton Electric that makes the purchase decision a difficult one.

According to the recommended retail price, the foldable e-bike costs at least $4,150.

Fiido X

With an unusual look and a unique battery position, the Fiido X convinced us in the review. This is because the internal battery functions as a seat post and can thus be easily removed for additional theft protection and charged at home. According to the manufacturer, the large battery should also provide an extreme range of 130 km. However, the bike proved to have less range than what was listed in the review.

Visually, the Fiido X looks the most modern compared to the rest. / © NextPit

Read the Fiido X review

On the other hand, the bike was very fun to ride and arrived well-equipped with mudguards, a solid light system, and a stand on the rear wheel. You will have to make do without a suspension, while the weight of 20 kg is significantly heavier than Brompton's and the "boot up" process is a bit too complicated for a quick ride.

Jeep FR 6020

With the FR 6020, there is now a foldable e-bike in Germany that is sold under the license of the car manufacturer, Jeep. Fittingly, the folding bike offers a powerful electric motor that effortlessly accelerated me to 25 km/h during the review, even with an inline skating passenger being pulled behind. It has pretty cool looks in my opinion, while the folding mechanism is effortless and practical in nature with a range that is more than enough to handle any last mile connections.

Jeep's FR 6020 is the most compact bike out of the four. / © NextPit

Read the Jeep FR 6020 review

However, what increasingly bothered me in the Jeep FR 6020 review was the high cadence required at maximum speed. You can get a brief impression of this in the embedded video. With a weight of 21.6 kg, the compact bike is also a bit too heavy and the missing mudguards are a guarantee for soaked backpacks and trouser bottoms in rainy weather.

Ado A20 XE

The manufacturer "A Dece Oasis", Ado for short, sent us the A20 XE for a review last year. The foldable electric bike comes with a front fork suspension and is also equipped with a 250 W motor, offering a range of up to 60 km. Its design is somewhat reminiscent of a mixture of the Fiido X and the Jeep FR 6020, but it is even heavier in terms of weight.

The ADO A20 is particularly cheap, but also particularly heavy. / © NextPit

Read the A20 XE for a review

After all, transporting 24 km by bus or train can be quite a challenge for anyone. To make matters worse, the folding bike doesn't hold together when folded. However, with an MSRP of only €1,199, the bike is our value-for-money recommendation in this comparison list. The aforementioned shortcomings are, in my opinion, tolerable due to the low price.

What are your experiences with foldable e-bikes? Which model do you think we should take a closer look at? Please let us know in the comments!