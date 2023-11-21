Save up to 51% on these Top Apple iPad, Mac, and AirPods Cyber Monday Deals

It's totally okay if you haven't picked up anything Apple from the recent Black Friday. This is because there are still great deals on some of the company's best-selling devices on Cyber Monday, including the latest MacBook laptops , iPad tablets , AirPods headphones, and Apple smartwatches . Below are the top deals you can still take advantage of.

Apple's watches are up to $70 cheaper for Cyber Monday

If you're in for the latest Apple Watch, the Watch Series 9 is still on sale for Cyber Monday. The deal has the smartwatch's price fall to $329 from the normal listing of $399, saving you $70 (18 percent) for the GPS model in a 41 mm case size.

Similarly, the more popular 45 mm option is also offered with the same reduction. Meaning, you can have it for $359 or $70 lower than its original price of $429. You can pick from all colors of the watch and all are bundled with the sports loop wristband similar to the smaller variant.

The more premium and rugged Apple Watch Ultra 2 (review) with cellular capability is still covered for Cyber Monday sale as well. Most colors of the smartwatch are up to $60 cheaper, which is not as generous as the Watch Series 9, but this is still a solid reduction and puts the device at its new record at $739.

The display of the Apple Watch Ultra 2 has become significantly brighter than its predecessor, and darker! / © nextpit

We have many praises for the Watch Ultra 2 in our review. While it has an identical design to the original Watch Ultra, it is considerably a worthy upgrade if you're coming from much older Apple Watch models. For instance, it has a larger and brighter touch display on top of an even longer battery life and new Double Tap feature.

The Apple Watch SE 2nd generation (review) is always a reasonable purchase, especially now that is heavily discounted this Cyber Monday. Right now, it is even cheaper with $60 savings at its best price of $189 or a huge 24 percent less from $249.

While you won't be getting the always-on display and ECG features found on the pricier Watch Series and Ultra, the Watch SE 2 is helped by the S8 processor for smooth operation and efficient battery life. You can even use the new low-power mode to extend its battery for multiple days.

Apple AirPods and Beats headphones fall to their best prices

Apple's noise-canceling headphones are massively discounted today as well. The company's new AirPods Pro 2 (review) with a USB-C port on its case dropped to $189 from $249. This is the new lowest cost for the earbuds and translates to a $60 saving right off the bat.

The Apple-owned Beats brand introduced the new Beats Studio Pro headphones a few months ago. Since the inception of the noise-canceling Bluetooth headphones, the pair have been selling like hotcakes. This Black Friday has seen the upgraded audio cans back to their lowest price at $169, which is a whopping 51 percent off.

There are also substantial discounts offered for Apple's premium AirPods Max over ears headphones. Both the blue and green colorways of the headphones get $100 less or 18 percent cheaper than their usual price, which puts the audio cans at $449.

Apple iPad tablets are up to $100 less today

The dated iPad 9 (review) that is still selling relatively well this past Black Friday has seen its price down to $249. While it's not the lowest record price, it's still considered a very compelling offer. Overall, the tablet remains a good choice for those with kids or for casual users out there due to its reliable battery life and snappy performance.

Apple has listed the more capable iPad 10 too, which is now $100 cheaper at $349 for the base model. The tablet features a sleeker profile with thinner bezels and a larger display as well as a faster A14 Bionic process. It also has a landscape camera supported by Center Stage while its rear snapper can capture 4K videos.

One of the most favorite compact and lightweight Apple tablets is the iPad Mini 6, so if you're looking for a meaningful discount, today's the best time to acquire one. The base model of the slab is 20 percent lower from the usual price of $499, eventually putting it at $399. Plus, you get to choose from four hues.

The Apple iPad Mini 6 is compatible with a wide range of keyboard accessories / © NextPit

The compact and tiny iPad Mini 6 has the same snappy performance of its bigger iPad counterparts, thanks to the custom A15 Bionic chipset. Furthermore, its compact form and sleek design make it a perfect choice if you prefer portability. Battery life on the device is also commendable despite the tiny size.

And if you're into drawing and note-taking, Apple's Pencil 2nd generation is at a new low of $79 on Amazon for Cyber Monday, saving you $50 or an outright 38 percent cut from the original cost of $129. The Apple Pencil 2 is compatible with most iPad Pro models, as well as some iPad Air and iPad Mini entries.

Apple is slashing up to $250 off the MacBook laptops and desktop

If you're considering of owning a MacBook Pro or upgrading your old and clunky computer, there are also phenomenal offers in Apple's laptop department as well.

For starters, the base model of the 14-inch MacBook Pro equipped with the latest M3 chipset and coupled with 8 GB unified RAM and 512 GB on-board storage now retails at $1449, which is $150 less than it normally costs.

A bigger discount is offered for the 15-inch MacBook Air M2. The thin and light laptop returns to its best price of $1049 or down $250 on Amazon. This is for the configuration with 8 GB RAM and 256 GB storage, but you can save similar for the 512 GB option at $1249 (orig. MSRP at $1499).

The MacBook Air M2 15'' with a large trackpad and wide edges. / © nextpit

We liked the MacBook Air M2 (review) for its thin and lightweight build on a premium aluminum chassis, which is complemented by a great keyboard, trackpad, and bright display. The performance of the M2 chipset is also praiseworthy and keeps the laptop cool despite missing a dedicated cooling system.

Alternatively, creators or students prefer of setting up their computer at home might fight the 2023 Mac Mini M2 irresistible at $499. This configuration normally sells for $599, so the current discount puts the small and compact computer at 17 percent lower.

Are you looking to buy any of these Apple devices this Cyber Monday? Perhaps you can suggest in the comments which gadget deals you want to see more.

Updated on Nov. 27th with adjustments to prices and deals.